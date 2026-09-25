Powerful New England Nor’easter Threatens Damaging Winds, Flooding and Outages
Posted on09/25/26 at 09:02
- Nor’easter gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph in some New England areas
- Risk of power outages from strong winds and falling trees
- Coastal flooding and dangerous surf expected
A powerful nor’easter is strengthening off the East Coast and threatens to hit New England from Friday through the weekend with strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding.
The greatest impacts are expected across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Long Island, southeastern New Hampshire, and coastal Maine.
In Boston, the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, coastal flood warning, and high surf advisory through much of the weekend.
The combination of persistent onshore winds, large waves, and elevated astronomical tides could worsen flooding and beach erosion from the Mid-Atlantic to New England.
New England Nor’easter Threatens Power Outages and Flooding
A strengthening September nor’easter will worsen coastal flooding from North Carolina to New York through Friday, then threaten New England with damaging winds, power outages and heavy rain this weekend. https://t.co/jRs0bfbata pic.twitter.com/QWql1b4WFo
— AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 24, 2026
Why it matters: The National Weather Service expects gusts up to 60 mph in parts of eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, while AccuWeather says isolated gusts could reach hurricane force in the most exposed areas.
Trees are an additional concern because many still have their leaves, increasing the surface area exposed to wind and putting more stress on branches and roots.
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Additionally, recent rainfall has left soils moist in some parts of New England, a weather condition that can make trees easier to uproot when the strongest gusts arrive.
The fact: Downed trees and branches could damage power lines and cause outages, particularly near the coast and in southeastern Massachusetts during the strongest winds.
Rainfall Could Exceed 8 Inches in Isolated Areas
@NOAA‘s #GOESEast (#GOES19) 🛰️ is monitoring a strong coastal storm off the East Coast this morning that is expected to bring moderate to major coastal flooding, strong winds, heavy rainfall and high surf to the Mid-Atlantic and New England.
Coastal #Flood Watches and Warnings… pic.twitter.com/4xS1fQ8Kuz
— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 24, 2026
The process: The nor’easter will draw moisture northward from the Atlantic into New England, fueling periods of heavy rain from Friday through much of the weekend.
AccuWeather forecasts generally 1 to 2 inches from parts of the Mid-Atlantic to coastal Maine, with significantly higher amounts possible in southeastern New England.
From central Massachusetts to Cape Cod and parts of eastern Long Island, AccuWeather forecasts 4 to 8 inches, with isolated totals potentially higher.
Heavy rain could flood streets and small streams, disrupt travel, and force the cancellation or modification of outdoor activities.
Coastal Flooding and High Surf Increase Danger
Marine conditions will also be hazardous because persistent northeast winds will push Atlantic water into bays, harbors, estuaries, and coastal communities.
Eastern Long Island and the Massachusetts coast are among the areas facing the greatest risk of coastal flooding and erosion, according to AccuWeather.
What to do: Residents should monitor official local alerts, secure outdoor objects, avoid flooded roads, and keep phones and external batteries charged in case of power outages.
Those living near the coast should pay particular attention to local warnings and evacuation instructions because conditions can change as the storm evolves.
Source: NBC News