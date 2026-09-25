Powerful New England Nor’easter Threatens Damaging Winds, Flooding and Outages

Nor’easter gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph in some New England areas

Risk of power outages from strong winds and falling trees

Coastal flooding and dangerous surf expected

A powerful nor’easter is strengthening off the East Coast and threatens to hit New England from Friday through the weekend with strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding.

The greatest impacts are expected across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Long Island, southeastern New Hampshire, and coastal Maine.

In Boston, the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, coastal flood warning, and high surf advisory through much of the weekend.

The combination of persistent onshore winds, large waves, and elevated astronomical tides could worsen flooding and beach erosion from the Mid-Atlantic to New England.

New England Nor’easter Threatens Power Outages and Flooding

A strengthening September nor’easter will worsen coastal flooding from North Carolina to New York through Friday, then threaten New England with damaging winds, power outages and heavy rain this weekend. https://t.co/jRs0bfbata pic.twitter.com/QWql1b4WFo — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 24, 2026

Why it matters: The National Weather Service expects gusts up to 60 mph in parts of eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, while AccuWeather says isolated gusts could reach hurricane force in the most exposed areas.

Trees are an additional concern because many still have their leaves, increasing the surface area exposed to wind and putting more stress on branches and roots.

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Additionally, recent rainfall has left soils moist in some parts of New England, a weather condition that can make trees easier to uproot when the strongest gusts arrive.

The fact: Downed trees and branches could damage power lines and cause outages, particularly near the coast and in southeastern Massachusetts during the strongest winds.