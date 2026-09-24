Hurricane Polo Reaches Historic Strength, Puts Southwest US on Alert

Polo reached historic Category 5

New Mexico faces dangerous flooding

Mexico maintains active coastal alerts

According to foxweather, Hurricane Polo underwent an extraordinary intensification in the Eastern Pacific, reaching Category 5 with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph (285 km/h), becoming one of the most intense cyclones recorded in that basin.

A NOAA hurricane hunter mission found a minimum pressure of just 892 millibars on Tuesday, a value that places Polo second only to Hurricane Patricia in 2015 among the lowest pressure records in the Eastern Pacific.

The maximum strength was short-lived. By noon on Wednesday, September 23, the National Hurricane Center classified Polo as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of 145 mph (230 km/h).

The cyclone was located approximately 150 miles south-southwest of Zihuatanejo and was moving northwest at 5 mph, as its outer bands began to affect sectors of the Mexican coast.

New Mexico Faces Flooding as Tropical Moisture Advances

‼️ RAPID INTENSIFICATION: Hurricane Polo has exploded in intensity in under 24 hours into a monster Category 5 storm. This explainer shows just how fast the behemoth of a system went from 50 mph to 160 mph in just 21 hours. Stay with FOX Weather as we continue to follow Hurricane… pic.twitter.com/JwRp25XwGS — FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 22, 2026



The effects associated with tropical moisture extend far beyond Polo’s center, increasing the availability of moisture for storms capable of generating dangerous flooding in parts of the US Southwest.

New Mexico reported flooding and rescue operations, while the National Weather Service maintained a watch over different sectors of the state ahead of new rounds of heavy rain.