Hurricane Polo Weakens After Category 5 Peak as Flood Threat Grows in New Mexico
Posted on09/23/26 at 08:00
- Hurricane Polo reached Category 5 strength
- New Mexico faces flooding
- Mexico maintains coastal alerts
According to foxweather, Hurricane Polo reached Category 5 strength on Tuesday after undergoing extraordinary rapid intensification in the eastern Pacific. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported maximum sustained winds of 180 mph (285 km/h) and a central pressure of just 892 millibars at its peak.
At 3:00 a.m. CST Wednesday, Polo’s center was approximately 185 miles south of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, and 335 miles southeast of Manzanillo. The cyclone had begun moving slowly north at 2 mph after remaining nearly stationary.
Polo intensified from hurricane strength to Category 5 in less than 24 hours, with its winds increasing by approximately 110 mph in about a day, making it one of the most intense cyclones observed in the eastern Pacific. Its minimum pressure of 892 mb also ranks among the lowest recorded in that basin.
The NHC reported early Wednesday that Polo had weakened to a still-powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. Although its core remains offshore, Mexico continues to maintain tropical storm warnings and watches along portions of its Pacific coast.
Polo’s Moisture Increases Flood Risk in New Mexico
‼️ RAPID INTENSIFICATION: Hurricane Polo has exploded in intensity in under 24 hours into a monster Category 5 storm. This explainer shows just how fast the behemoth of a system went from 50 mph to 160 mph in just 21 hours. Stay with FOX Weather as we continue to follow Hurricane… pic.twitter.com/JwRp25XwGS
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 22, 2026
Although Polo is not heading directly toward the United States, moisture associated with the hurricane is being pulled into the Southwest and reinforcing the monsoon pattern, with New Mexico facing a significant flash flood threat.
Heavy rainfall has already caused flooding in parts of the state, while local authorities have warned of hazardous conditions. The risk comes just days after another flash flood caused three deaths near Newcomb in the Navajo Nation.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque warned that a dangerous surge of monsoon moisture could produce widespread heavy rainfall and scattered flash flooding across large portions of New Mexico. Some areas could experience rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
By Wednesday, the threat extends across much of New Mexico, including areas near Roswell and Albuquerque. Heavy rain and flooding concerns are expected to continue through Thursday, with a lower but continuing risk of locally heavy rainfall on Friday.
Mexico Closely Monitors Powerful Hurricane Polo
Good first flight into #Polo today. The pressure had fallen pretty quickly, but it looks like the core is still working out some kinks. Almost looks like an eyewall replacement cycle although it’s a bit early in the process for that. Once the core is established I expect we’ll… pic.twitter.com/aifNqNuh7Q
— Andy Hazelton (@AndyHazelton) September 21, 2026
Polo remains off Mexico’s southwestern coast, and authorities are maintaining a tropical storm warning from Tecpan de Galeana to Punta San Telmo, as well as a watch from west of Punta San Telmo to Playa Pérula.
According to CNN, the main threats to Mexico include torrential rain, flash flooding, dangerous surf, and possible landslides. The hurricane’s relatively compact size does not eliminate the danger for communities affected by its outer rainbands.
The official forecast keeps the center of the powerful cyclone over the ocean as it moves near and roughly parallel to the coast. The NHC expects Polo to remain a major hurricane in the near term, although its intensity could continue to fluctuate.
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The longer-term track remains uncertain. Residents and tourists in areas under alerts should therefore continue following official updates and should not interpret the fact that the eye remains offshore as an absence of danger.
A Pacific Season Marked by Extreme Activity
Polo is developing during an active eastern and central Pacific season, with numerous named storms already recorded and more than two months remaining before the official end of hurricane season.
The cyclone also became one of the Category 5 hurricanes recorded in the Pacific during the 2026 season, after reaching its peak intensity on September 22.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Odalys remains active far from Baja California. The NHC reported that it had maximum sustained winds near 70 mph and could strengthen into a hurricane.
The situation is keeping attention focused on both Mexico and the US Southwest. Even while Polo remains over the Pacific, moisture associated with the hurricane shows how a tropical cyclone can contribute to impacts far beyond the immediate path of its center.