Hurricane Polo Weakens After Category 5 Peak as Flood Threat Grows in New Mexico

Hurricane Polo reached Category 5 strength

New Mexico faces flooding

Mexico maintains coastal alerts

According to foxweather, Hurricane Polo reached Category 5 strength on Tuesday after undergoing extraordinary rapid intensification in the eastern Pacific. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported maximum sustained winds of 180 mph (285 km/h) and a central pressure of just 892 millibars at its peak.

At 3:00 a.m. CST Wednesday, Polo’s center was approximately 185 miles south of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, and 335 miles southeast of Manzanillo. The cyclone had begun moving slowly north at 2 mph after remaining nearly stationary.

Polo intensified from hurricane strength to Category 5 in less than 24 hours, with its winds increasing by approximately 110 mph in about a day, making it one of the most intense cyclones observed in the eastern Pacific. Its minimum pressure of 892 mb also ranks among the lowest recorded in that basin.

The NHC reported early Wednesday that Polo had weakened to a still-powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. Although its core remains offshore, Mexico continues to maintain tropical storm warnings and watches along portions of its Pacific coast.

Polo’s Moisture Increases Flood Risk in New Mexico

‼️ RAPID INTENSIFICATION: Hurricane Polo has exploded in intensity in under 24 hours into a monster Category 5 storm. This explainer shows just how fast the behemoth of a system went from 50 mph to 160 mph in just 21 hours. Stay with FOX Weather as we continue to follow Hurricane… pic.twitter.com/JwRp25XwGS — FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 22, 2026

Although Polo is not heading directly toward the United States, moisture associated with the hurricane is being pulled into the Southwest and reinforcing the monsoon pattern, with New Mexico facing a significant flash flood threat.

Heavy rainfall has already caused flooding in parts of the state, while local authorities have warned of hazardous conditions. The risk comes just days after another flash flood caused three deaths near Newcomb in the Navajo Nation.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque warned that a dangerous surge of monsoon moisture could produce widespread heavy rainfall and scattered flash flooding across large portions of New Mexico. Some areas could experience rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

By Wednesday, the threat extends across much of New Mexico, including areas near Roswell and Albuquerque. Heavy rain and flooding concerns are expected to continue through Thursday, with a lower but continuing risk of locally heavy rainfall on Friday.