California Declares State of Emergency Amid Potent Super El Niño Threat

California declares state of emergency

El Niño could be historic

Preparing resources for potential flooding

According to EFE, California declared a state of emergency on Monday due to the potential impact of El Niño, a decision made by Governor Gavin Newsom to accelerate the state’s preparation for weather conditions that could intensify during the 2026-2027 fall and winter.

This measure will allow the state to mobilize resources in advance and strengthen its response capacity in the face of potential heavy rainfall, flooding, landslides, heavy snowfall, and coastal damage.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts point to an especially intense episode of El Niño, a phenomenon associated with the abnormal warming of the tropical Pacific waters and significant changes in weather patterns.

The declaration does not mean that a specific storm is imminent or guarantee extreme precipitation throughout California. Its objective is to enable authorities to be prepared before potential winter systems pose a threat to communities and infrastructure.

What the state of emergency means for residents

EL NIÑO PREP ‼️: California is getting a head start on the potential historic El Niño storm season. The state has declared a state of emergency as forecasters warn that the region could experience repeated rounds of heavy rain, powerful winds, mountain snow, flooding, landslides… pic.twitter.com/gthwpkRhqi — FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 21, 2026



According to Clarin, the state of emergency allows California to accelerate various preventive actions and improve coordination between state agencies, local authorities, and teams responsible for responding to natural disasters.

Among the priorities is preparing roads and critical infrastructure, strategically placing equipment, and having supplies that can be used quickly if storms cause flooding, road closures, or significant snow accumulation.