Tropical Storm Fay Strengthens: Could It Become a Hurricane?
Posted on09/21/26 at 02:01
- Fay reaches 60 mph
- Sixth storm of 2026
- No active coastal alerts
Tropical Storm Fay has ended more than two weeks without a new named system in the Atlantic, right after the statistical peak of the season.
Fay became the sixth named storm of 2026 this Sunday, September 20, and continues to strengthen over the open waters of the North Atlantic.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Fay reached maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 km/h) on Sunday morning.
The system was approximately 430 miles southwest of the Azores and was moving slowly northeast, with no watches or warnings in effect.
Tropical Storm Fay Strengthens in the Atlantic
The ongoing El Niño weather pattern suppresses the formation of Atlantic hurricanes, but can strengthen Pacific storms. https://t.co/Zif8krczkB
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 20, 2026
Why it matters: Fay marks the return of tropical activity to the Atlantic after an unusual pause during a historically active stage of the season.
The NHC anticipates further strengthening over the next few hours and notes that Fay could approach hurricane intensity, though it would later begin to weaken gradually.
The fact: tropical storm-force winds extend up to 45 miles from its center, showing that Fay remains a relatively compact cyclone.
Fay also arrives later than usual for a sixth named storm: AccuWeather notes that the system with the letter «F» typically appears around August 29.
Does Fay Pose a Threat to the United States?
‼️ BREAKING NEWS: The Atlantic’s next named storm has formed and it is Tropical Storm Fay. Fay is expected to ultimately fizzle out amid hostile conditions. FOX Weather Meteorologists Melanie Black and Michael Estime have the latest: pic.twitter.com/IGyxZwVwq8
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 20, 2026
The process: the NHC forecast keeps Fay over the ocean, with a turn to the southwest expected on Monday and weakening over the next few days.
For now, there is no direct threat to the United States, the Caribbean, or Mexico associated with Fay, according to the trajectory and official warnings.
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Additionally, the immediate outlook for the Atlantic remains calm: the NHC indicated on Sunday that it does not expect any other tropical cyclones to form over the next seven days.
This represents a significant difference from the Eastern Pacific, where tropical activity continues, and meteorologists are monitoring systems with potential implications for Mexico.
Active Pacific: Odalys Also Gains Strength
Tropical Storm Fay continues to intensify as it currently sits in a favorable environment. Fay expected to strengthen even more this afternoon, possibly to near Hurricane strength (70mph) before making a turn to the South tonight. Increased upper level wind shear and drier air… pic.twitter.com/SGBesRiKAa
— James Hopkins (@jhopkinswx) September 20, 2026
Tropical Storm Odalys is also active and continues to strengthen over the Eastern Pacific, although it currently remains far from Baja California.
The NHC reported sustained winds of 45 mph and movement west-northwest at 9 mph on Sunday morning.
AccuWeather is also monitoring another disturbance that could rapidly intensify near the Mexican coast this week, with potential risks of rain, waves, and winds.
What can you do: Residents and travelers should check NHC warnings and those from Mexican authorities, especially before visiting Pacific destinations over the next few days.
Sources: Accuweather, USA Today.