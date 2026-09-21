Tropical Storm Fay Strengthens: Could It Become a Hurricane?

Fay reaches 60 mph

Sixth storm of 2026

No active coastal alerts

Tropical Storm Fay has ended more than two weeks without a new named system in the Atlantic, right after the statistical peak of the season.

Fay became the sixth named storm of 2026 this Sunday, September 20, and continues to strengthen over the open waters of the North Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Fay reached maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 km/h) on Sunday morning.

The system was approximately 430 miles southwest of the Azores and was moving slowly northeast, with no watches or warnings in effect.

Tropical Storm Fay Strengthens in the Atlantic

The ongoing El Niño weather pattern suppresses the formation of Atlantic hurricanes, but can strengthen Pacific storms. https://t.co/Zif8krczkB — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 20, 2026

Why it matters: Fay marks the return of tropical activity to the Atlantic after an unusual pause during a historically active stage of the season.