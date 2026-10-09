Florida orders evacuations ahead of Hurricane Isaías.

Alabama declares emergency in 40 counties.

Florida deploys over 12,000 personnel.

Hurricane Isaías threatens Florida. The hurricane is keeping the southern United States on alert, where authorities in Florida and Alabama have declared emergencies, ordered evacuations, and prepared a large response operation ahead of its possible impact between Friday night, October 9, and early Saturday morning.

According to information from the EFE agency, Florida will mobilize more than 12,000 personnel, including military and public service personnel, while Alabama declared a state of emergency in 40 counties because of the cyclone’s advance.

Which Areas of Florida Are Under Evacuation Orders?

The counties of Gulf and Okaloosa, located in northwest Florida, issued evacuation orders for areas exposed to the hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantis also declared an emergency in 25 counties across the state.

The Florida Sheriffs Association warned that storm surge could reach 7 feet (2.1 meters), in addition to causing flooding in coastal communities.

«If you are in a low-lying area or near the coast, please follow the social media of the local sheriff’s office to stay informed about evacuation orders,» the organization stated.

The group also urged residents to complete their preparations on Thursday, before weather conditions deteriorate.