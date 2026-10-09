Hurricane Isaías Threatens Florida and Alabama: Evacuations Ordered and Over 12,000 Personnel Deployed
Posted on 10/08/26 at 21:00
- Florida orders evacuations ahead of Hurricane Isaías.
- Alabama declares emergency in 40 counties.
- Florida deploys over 12,000 personnel.
Hurricane Isaías threatens Florida. The hurricane is keeping the southern United States on alert, where authorities in Florida and Alabama have declared emergencies, ordered evacuations, and prepared a large response operation ahead of its possible impact between Friday night, October 9, and early Saturday morning.
According to information from the EFE agency, Florida will mobilize more than 12,000 personnel, including military and public service personnel, while Alabama declared a state of emergency in 40 counties because of the cyclone’s advance.
Which Areas of Florida Are Under Evacuation Orders?
The counties of Gulf and Okaloosa, located in northwest Florida, issued evacuation orders for areas exposed to the hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantis also declared an emergency in 25 counties across the state.
The Florida Sheriffs Association warned that storm surge could reach 7 feet (2.1 meters), in addition to causing flooding in coastal communities.
«If you are in a low-lying area or near the coast, please follow the social media of the local sheriff’s office to stay informed about evacuation orders,» the organization stated.
The group also urged residents to complete their preparations on Thursday, before weather conditions deteriorate.
Hurricane Isaías Threatens Florida as State Deploys Military, Ambulances, and Emergency Equipment
According to EFE, the operation announced by DeSantis includes 5,000 members of the National Guard, more than 6,000 public service workers, and 900 members of the Florida Department of Transportation.
Also participating will be more than 300 rapid-response officers from the Highway Patrol and 175 personnel from the State Guard, along with ambulances, boats, aircraft, and heavy machinery.
Authorities will have more than 1,000 generators, 1.1 million bottles of water, and reserves of gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel available to respond to possible emergencies.
«We’re taking it very seriously,» DeSantis said, warning that authorities are preparing for the possibility of a major impact, potentially from a Category 3 hurricane.
Hurricane Isaías Threatens Florida: When and Where Could It Make Landfall?
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasts that Isaías could make landfall between Alabama and Florida late Friday night or early Saturday.
In the latest report cited by EFE, the system had maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 kilometers per hour) and was located 355 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Although the cyclone was a Category 1 hurricane at the time of that report, authorities were preparing for possible strengthening before it reaches the U.S. coast.
Flood Warnings Issued for Other States
The NHC warned of possible destructive winds in northwest Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi, along with heavy rainfall during the weekend.
The effects could extend into Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee, and the Carolinas, bringing a risk of flash flooding, urban flooding, and isolated river flooding.
Ahead of the storm’s arrival, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for 40 counties, while Florida continues its preparations and preventive evacuations.
Source: EFE agency, with information from the National Hurricane Center, authorities in Florida and Alabama.