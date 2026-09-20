Extreme El Niño and Polar Vortex Could Shake Up US Winter

El Niño continues to strengthen

Polar vortex could drive cold temperatures

NOAA anticipates an unusual winter

According to Newsweek, the United States is preparing for a 2026-2027 winter marked by an atmospheric combination that could complicate forecasts: an exceptionally intense El Niño and natural variations of the polar vortex.

The NOAA estimates a probability of over 90% that El Niño will reach a very strong intensity during the fall and winter of the Northern Hemisphere, as it continues to strengthen in the equatorial Pacific.

The scenario is even more unusual for late 2026: the Climate Prediction Center calculates a 75% probability of a historic event between October and December that will surpass the intensity of any previous episode since 1950, according to its RONI indicator.

However, an extraordinarily strong El Niño does not automatically mean extreme cold, historic storms, or widespread snow. The NOAA itself warns that a more intense event increases the likelihood of certain patterns, but does not guarantee that they will appear in every region.

El Niño Could Dominate the 2026-2027 US Winter

ANALYSIS | The polar vortex is forming over the Arctic: Models point to a possible weakening midway through winter, against the backdrop of a very strong El Niño

https://t.co/lHC64fEpi8 — VOZ (@Voz_US) September 18, 2026

According to VOZ, El Niño corresponds to the warm phase of the ENSO cycle and can modify large-scale atmospheric patterns, altering temperature and precipitation probabilities for several months in different parts of the United States.

NOAA’s seasonal outlook, published September 17, favors above-normal temperatures across much of the U.S. from October through December, including areas west of the Rockies and most regions east of the Mississippi.