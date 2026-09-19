El Niño Could Bring a «Triple Threat» to the California Coast This Winter

El Niño continues to strengthen

Erosion threatens coastal roads

Beaches lose natural protection

According to Accuweather, Southern California’s coast is entering the storm season with eroded beaches, vulnerable cliffs, and roads under surveillance, as El Niño continues to strengthen in the Pacific.

NOAA reported on September 10 that there is over a 90% probability of a «very strong» event during the fall and winter of 2026-27. However, its intensity alone does not determine how much rainfall or damage California will suffer.

One of the most visible signs is in Carlsbad, where authorities declared a local emergency to accelerate stabilization of a cliff along South Carlsbad Boulevard after detecting cracks in the pavement.

The project involves extending a barrier of large rocks by approximately 192 feet to protect the cliff and the road, an intervention the city seeks to complete in anticipation of a potentially strong El Niño.

Eroded Beaches Leave Less Defense Against Storms

El Nino and a very active Pacific hurricane season are bringing significant coastal erosion to the Southern California coastline, with experts warning it could get even worse this winter. https://t.co/3ItMh3TjPT pic.twitter.com/gSfmZEzbIN — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2026



>>>>>>>>>>According to ABC News, the problem goes beyond a road: when a beach loses large amounts of sand, it reduces the natural barrier that absorbs wave energy before it reaches homes, piers, cliffs, and infrastructure.

This becomes relevant after recent episodes of strong waves that have affected various points in Southern California, leaving some communities facing a winter with less sand available to cushion future storms.