New York on High Alert as Storm Threatens to Disrupt Weekend

New York declares emergency

Strong winds threaten power outages

Storm complicates travel

According to EFE, New York and large areas of the Northeast are preparing for a weekend marked by intense rain, strong gusts of wind, and a risk of flooding due to the advance of a nor’easter moving along the East Coast.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester, a measure that allows for the rapid mobilization of resources and reinforcement of the response to potential damage related to the storm.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the system can cause coastal flooding, rip currents, hazardous waves, and precipitation capable of generating problems in especially vulnerable sectors of the coastline.

The situation also has authorities in New Jersey on alert, where a state of emergency was declared in eight counties due to the possibility that the deterioration of weather conditions could affect roads, homes, and services during the weekend.

Strong Winds Increase Risk of Power Outages and Downed Trees

WORSENING CONDITIONS ‼️: The surf is getting rougher and the winds have picked up in Greenport, New York, on Long Island, where FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel brings us the latest conditions. A powerful early season nor’easter is causing deteriorating conditions from… pic.twitter.com/dFdRQo2lFv — FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 25, 2026



One of the main hazards associated with the nor’easter will be the wind, especially in eastern Long Island and southeastern New England, where gusts could exceed 50 miles per hour as the storm advances.

According to El informador, the intensity of these gusts increases the possibility of downed trees and branches, as well as power outages, so authorities recommend preparing lighting devices and keeping phones and portable batteries charged.