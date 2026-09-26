New York on High Alert as Storm Threatens to Disrupt Weekend
Posted on09/26/26 at 09:39
- New York declares emergency
- Strong winds threaten power outages
- Storm complicates travel
According to EFE, New York and large areas of the Northeast are preparing for a weekend marked by intense rain, strong gusts of wind, and a risk of flooding due to the advance of a nor’easter moving along the East Coast.
Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester, a measure that allows for the rapid mobilization of resources and reinforcement of the response to potential damage related to the storm.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the system can cause coastal flooding, rip currents, hazardous waves, and precipitation capable of generating problems in especially vulnerable sectors of the coastline.
The situation also has authorities in New Jersey on alert, where a state of emergency was declared in eight counties due to the possibility that the deterioration of weather conditions could affect roads, homes, and services during the weekend.
Strong Winds Increase Risk of Power Outages and Downed Trees
WORSENING CONDITIONS ‼️: The surf is getting rougher and the winds have picked up in Greenport, New York, on Long Island, where FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel brings us the latest conditions. A powerful early season nor’easter is causing deteriorating conditions from… pic.twitter.com/dFdRQo2lFv
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 25, 2026
One of the main hazards associated with the nor’easter will be the wind, especially in eastern Long Island and southeastern New England, where gusts could exceed 50 miles per hour as the storm advances.
According to El informador, the intensity of these gusts increases the possibility of downed trees and branches, as well as power outages, so authorities recommend preparing lighting devices and keeping phones and portable batteries charged.
Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are also within the impact zone, with forecasts of rain that could cause flooding in some communities as the system continues to move north.
Coastal areas face additional risks due to waves and hazardous currents, so residents and visitors must stay away from beaches, piers, and other exposed areas while weather warnings remain in effect.
Flights and Events in New York Feel the Impact of the Storm
🌀🇺🇸 ALERTA | Un potente nor’easter podría quedar casi estacionario cerca de Nueva Jersey y Long Island este fin de semana, provocando muy graves inundaciones costeras, vientos dañinos y apagones en amplios sectores del noreste de Estados Unidos. pic.twitter.com/GZrB2OUunn
— Global Network News 🌎 (@GlobalNetw33) September 25, 2026
The bad weather threatens to disrupt the travel plans of thousands of people in one of the most transited transportation corridors in the United States, especially in airports serving the New York metropolitan area.
The strong winds have already generated delays and other complications, while some airlines have offered options to modify itineraries due to the possibility that the weather conditions could cause new disruptions during the weekend.
The effects have also reached the entertainment calendar: crowded events scheduled in the city were canceled due to the risks associated with gusts, precipitation, and hazardous conditions in open spaces.
The storm coincides with the final days of activity around the United Nations General Assembly, increasing pressure on hotels, airports, roads, and public transportation in a city that receives thousands of international visitors.
What Residents Should Do in Face of the Storm in New York
Authorities recommend following official alerts and reducing travel during periods of highest intensity, particularly in coastal communities or sectors historically vulnerable to sudden flooding.
Those with scheduled flights should consult directly with their airline before heading to the airport, as conditions can generate delays, schedule changes, and even cancellations with little notice.
In homes, it is advised to remove or secure furniture, pots, and other objects located on balconies, patios, or terraces that could become projectiles during gusts, in addition to having flashlights and batteries available.
Drivers should never attempt to cross streets covered by water and should consider alternative routes before leaving. The forecast may change as the nor’easter evolves, so consulting NWS warnings will be key throughout the episode.