Hurricane Rachel strengthens to Category 2 off Mexico as dangerous surf threatens Pacific coast

Rachel reached maximum sustained winds of 105 mph while moving south of Baja California. The National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening surf and rip-current conditions along parts of Mexico's Pacific coast.

Hurricane Rachel strengthened to Category 2 on Thursday as it moved over the eastern Pacific south of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, bringing a growing threat of dangerous surf and rip currents along parts of the Mexican coast. According to the National Hurricane Center's Advisory 18, issued at 8 a.m. Mountain Standard Time, Rachel's center was near latitude 19.6 north and longitude 109.6 west, about 230 miles — 370 kilometers — south of the southern tip of Baja California. The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, or 165 km/h, and was moving west-northwest at about 6 mph. Its minimum central pressure was 964 millibars.

Dangerous surf is the immediate coastal threat

The NHC said no coastal watches or warnings were in effect at the time of the advisory. However, swells generated by Rachel were expected to affect west-central Mexico and the Baja California Peninsula through the end of the week. Those swells are likely to produce life-threatening surf and rip-current conditions, the agency warned. Residents, visitors and boaters in affected coastal areas should follow guidance from Mexican authorities and local weather offices, particularly before entering the water or heading offshore. The hurricane could strengthen somewhat more during the next couple of days while moving generally west-northwest and then west, according to the NHC.