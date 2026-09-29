Tropical Storm Hanna Forms in Atlantic With No Threat to Land

Tropical storm Hanna forms in the Atlantic

Does not currently threaten land

Maintains winds of 75 km/h

Tropical Storm Hanna formed on Monday, September 28, in the central subtropical Atlantic, becoming the eighth named system of a season that has not yet produced any hurricanes.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) initially reported that Hanna was located about 1,400 kilometers east-northeast of Bermuda, far from the United States and with no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

As of 5:00 p.m. AST, its center had moved to approximately 1,545 kilometers east-northeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h and movement toward the east-southeast at 28 km/h.

Despite its development, the NHC indicated that Hanna does not currently pose a threat to land, as meteorologists continue to track its path over open waters in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Hanna: What the NHC Forecast Says

Tropical Storm #TormentaTropocal #Hanna forms in the North Atlantic.https://t.co/EG2BQ1w00y pic.twitter.com/14JOm16WQd — RAM: Revista del Aficionado a la Meteorología (@RAM_meteo) September 28, 2026

Hanna maintains tropical storm-force winds extending up to 150 kilometers from its center and an estimated minimum pressure of 1006 millibars, according to the afternoon bulletin.

Meteorologists expect the system to continue moving generally east-southeast for one or two days before turning toward the east-northeast.

The current forecast also does not point to significant intensification: the NHC expects only slight short-term strengthening due, among other factors, to strong vertical wind shear.

Hanna may also have a relatively short life as a tropical storm and transition into a post-tropical cyclone during the second half of this week, according to the official forecast.