Tropical Storm Hanna Forms in Atlantic With No Threat to Land
Posted on09/29/26 at 12:06
- Tropical storm Hanna forms in the Atlantic
- Does not currently threaten land
- Maintains winds of 75 km/h
Tropical Storm Hanna formed on Monday, September 28, in the central subtropical Atlantic, becoming the eighth named system of a season that has not yet produced any hurricanes.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) initially reported that Hanna was located about 1,400 kilometers east-northeast of Bermuda, far from the United States and with no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
As of 5:00 p.m. AST, its center had moved to approximately 1,545 kilometers east-northeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h and movement toward the east-southeast at 28 km/h.
Despite its development, the NHC indicated that Hanna does not currently pose a threat to land, as meteorologists continue to track its path over open waters in the Atlantic.
Tropical Storm Hanna: What the NHC Forecast Says
Tropical Storm #TormentaTropocal #Hanna forms in the North Atlantic.https://t.co/EG2BQ1w00y pic.twitter.com/14JOm16WQd
— RAM: Revista del Aficionado a la Meteorología (@RAM_meteo) September 28, 2026
Hanna maintains tropical storm-force winds extending up to 150 kilometers from its center and an estimated minimum pressure of 1006 millibars, according to the afternoon bulletin.
Meteorologists expect the system to continue moving generally east-southeast for one or two days before turning toward the east-northeast.
The current forecast also does not point to significant intensification: the NHC expects only slight short-term strengthening due, among other factors, to strong vertical wind shear.
Hanna may also have a relatively short life as a tropical storm and transition into a post-tropical cyclone during the second half of this week, according to the official forecast.
An Atlantic Season Marked by El Niño in 2026
The formation of Hanna draws attention to the unusual behavior of the 2026 season: as of September 26, seven named storms had been recorded, but no hurricanes. Hanna now raises the total number of storms to eight.
NOAA updated its forecast in August and estimated between 7 and 13 named storms for the entire 2026 Atlantic season, along with between 2 and 6 hurricanes and up to 2 major hurricanes.
The agency gave a 75% probability of a below-normal season, compared with the average of 14 named storms and seven hurricanes recorded during the 1991-2020 climate period.
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One of the determining factors is El Niño, which tends to increase vertical wind shear over the Atlantic and make it more difficult for thunderstorms to organize into hurricanes.
What Residents in the United States Should Know
For now, tropical storm Hanna remains far from the U.S. coastline, and the NHC does not identify any threat to land, so there are no coastal alerts directly associated with this system.
Additionally, the immediate tropical outlook remains relatively calm: the NHC indicated on Monday that it does not expect the formation of new tropical cyclones in the Atlantic during the next seven days.
This does not mean the season is over. The official Atlantic hurricane season continues until November 30, so systems can still develop during October and November.
For Hispanic communities in Florida and other coastal states, the recommendation remains to consult official NHC bulletins and avoid interpreting the formation of a distant storm as a direct threat without first reviewing its forecast track.