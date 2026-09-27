Polo Reaches Category 5 as Two Other Hurricanes Advance in the Pacific

Polo reaches Category 5.

Nolo threatens Hawaii directly.

Odalys remains far from Mexico.

The Pacific is experiencing an unusual episode with Polo, Odalys, and Nolo active simultaneously between Mexico and Hawaii, although each cyclone has a different trajectory and level of risk. This is the second time during September 2026 that three hurricanes have coincided in the eastern and central basins.

Polo regained Category 5 status on Friday, September 25, and reached maximum sustained winds of 285 km/h while remaining south of Baja California Sur. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) asked people to closely follow its evolution due to its possible approach to the peninsula.

During the night, Mexico issued a hurricane watch for part of Baja California Sur. At 8:00 p.m. MST, Polo remained a Category 5 hurricane, with sustained winds of 280 km/h and located approximately 610 kilometers south of Cabo San Lucas.

The NHC forecast anticipated a significant change in its trajectory over the weekend, with a possible impact on Baja California Sur on Monday. The exact intensity as it approaches land may change so that official updates will be crucial.

Odalys Surges to Category 4, but Remains Far from Mexico



Odalys also surprised with its rapid intensification: on Friday morning, it reached Category 4 after satellite images showed significant strengthening of the system in a few hours.

At 8:00 a.m. PDT, the center of Odalys was approximately 1,540 kilometers west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h and moving north-northeast.

Unlike Polo, the NHC did not maintain coastal watches or warnings for Odalys and indicated that the system posed no direct threat to land at that time. The forecast anticipated a gradual weakening trend beginning over the weekend.

The presence of Odalys completes a striking configuration in the Pacific, but it does not mean that the three hurricanes represent a joint threat. Their centers, intensities, and trajectories are different, and their possible consequences must be evaluated individually.