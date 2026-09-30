Dam Threatens to Collapse as Polo Fuels Flood Risk: Maximum Alert in New Mexico
Posted on09/30/26 at 10:06
- Dam threatens to collapse
- Polo intensifies heavy rainfall
- Authorities order evacuation to higher ground
A flash flood emergency triggered alarms on Tuesday in New Mexico, where authorities warned of the possible failure of the McLeod Dam in Doña Ana County.
The National Weather Service (NWS) described the situation as «particularly dangerous» and ordered those in low-lying areas below the dam to move immediately to higher ground.
The emergency primarily affects rural areas between Garfield and Salem, including areas near highways 187 and 390 and drainage systems downstream of the dam.
The episode occurs as an extensive flood threat advances across the Southwest and the Great Plains, driven in part by tropical moisture associated with Hurricane Polo.
Hurricane Polo Fuels Heavy Rainfall Over New Mexico
Severe flash flooding underway between Garfield and Salem in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, after officials report imminent failure of McLeod Dam; residents of both towns urged to evacuate low-lying areas immediately. pic.twitter.com/svhUtYyGp3
— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 29, 2026
Polo crossed Baja California Sur as a hurricane before reaching Mexican territory again near Guaymas, Sonora, as its moisture began to move towards the US Southwest.
The NWS warned that New Mexico faces a high risk of flash flooding until Wednesday due to a combination of monsoon and tropical moisture favoring prolonged storms.
Some storms could produce especially intense rainfall over short periods, increasing the danger on roads, low-lying areas, water crossings, and already saturated terrain.
The threat does not end in New Mexico: Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, and other central US states also face episodes of heavy rain as the moisture advances eastward.
McLeod Dam Faces Imminent Failure Threat
Dam operators and county officials informed the NWS of an imminent failure at McLeod Dam, prompting the activation of a flash flood emergency.
Authorities warned that a potential breach could generate potentially deadly flooding downstream, which is why the primary recommendation is to immediately abandon low-lying areas.
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New Mexico was already under pressure from an active rainy season, and the forecast indicates that the risk of river flooding could persist until Friday in certain areas of the state.
The conditions could also cause fallen trees, road problems, and other damage due to the combination of heavy rainfall, storms, and saturated terrain.
What Residents Should Do in the Face of Flooding
Authorities recommend having multiple ways to receive weather alerts, especially since conditions can deteriorate rapidly during storms capable of producing flash flooding.
Those near McLeod Dam or in areas identified by authorities should obey evacuation orders and move to higher ground without waiting to observe a rise in water.
Drivers should also not attempt to cross roads covered by water, as the depth and force of the current can be difficult to determine.
The danger will continue to evolve over the next few days as the tropical moisture moves towards the Great Plains and subsequently to other regions of the central United States.
SOURCE: foxweather