Dam Threatens to Collapse as Polo Fuels Flood Risk: Maximum Alert in New Mexico

Dam threatens to collapse

Polo intensifies heavy rainfall

Authorities order evacuation to higher ground

A flash flood emergency triggered alarms on Tuesday in New Mexico, where authorities warned of the possible failure of the McLeod Dam in Doña Ana County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) described the situation as «particularly dangerous» and ordered those in low-lying areas below the dam to move immediately to higher ground.

The emergency primarily affects rural areas between Garfield and Salem, including areas near highways 187 and 390 and drainage systems downstream of the dam.

The episode occurs as an extensive flood threat advances across the Southwest and the Great Plains, driven in part by tropical moisture associated with Hurricane Polo.

Hurricane Polo Fuels Heavy Rainfall Over New Mexico

Severe flash flooding underway between Garfield and Salem in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, after officials report imminent failure of McLeod Dam; residents of both towns urged to evacuate low-lying areas immediately. pic.twitter.com/svhUtYyGp3 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 29, 2026



Polo crossed Baja California Sur as a hurricane before reaching Mexican territory again near Guaymas, Sonora, as its moisture began to move towards the US Southwest.

The NWS warned that New Mexico faces a high risk of flash flooding until Wednesday due to a combination of monsoon and tropical moisture favoring prolonged storms.

Some storms could produce especially intense rainfall over short periods, increasing the danger on roads, low-lying areas, water crossings, and already saturated terrain.

The threat does not end in New Mexico: Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, and other central US states also face episodes of heavy rain as the moisture advances eastward.