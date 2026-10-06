Florida is expecting several rainy days.

Accumulations could exceed monthly averages.

High risk in specific sectors.

Florida is facing several days of intense rain that could leave some areas with accumulations higher than the usual totals for the entire month of October.

The forecast from FOX Weather predicts between 5 and 8 inches, equivalent to approximately 13–20 centimeters, with higher amounts in isolated areas.

The predicted accumulations until Thursday, October 8, will not be uniform. The location of the front and storms will determine the most affected areas.

Jacksonville typically records around 4.03 inches during October. Some areas could exceed that monthly reference in just one week.

A Stationary Front Will Prolong Rainy Weather

🌧️KEY WEST WATERWORKS: Duval Street in Key West turned into a river Thursday as torrential downpours soaked South Florida. Key West broke a daily rain record that had stood since 1943. Watch FOX Weather for details about an upcoming week of rain on tap for the Sunshine State: https://t.co/SLjl6HFv7C — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 2, 2026



A slow-moving cold front interacting with abundant tropical humidity favors the repeated formation of rains over the state.

The presence of high pressure to the north contributes to slowing the advance of the system, prolonging the conditions necessary for new precipitation.

When several storms pass through the same area, water can accumulate faster than drainage and terrain allow.

Therefore, the danger depends on both the total volume and the intensity of each episode, as well as previous rainfall.