Arizona and New Mexico Flash Flooding Leaves 3 Dead as Threat Continues
Posted on09/17/26 at 08:00
- Three dead after New Mexico floods
- Arizona faces dangerous flash flooding
- Tropical moisture fuels storms
A dangerous day of rain and flooding hit the Southwest on Wednesday, where at least three people died in New Mexico while Arizona faced storms capable of producing potentially deadly flash flooding.
According to foxweather, the victims, two adults and a minor, were found after being swept away by floodwaters in Newcomb, within the Navajo Nation, according to tribal authorities; the exact circumstances of the deaths remain under investigation.
The episode coincides with an intense influx of monsoon and subtropical moisture over the Four Corners region, favoring storms with torrential rainfall over terrain that is already saturated in some areas.
The Weather Prediction Center maintained a moderate risk of flash flooding in parts of Arizona and New Mexico, as a subtropical circulation from northwest Mexico pushed additional moisture northward.
Arizona and New Mexico Face Dangerous Flash Flooding
TUCSON FLOOD FURY : Three rescues erupted in less than 30 minutes as moisture-loaded thunderstorms dumped heavy rain onto already-saturated ground, sending fast-moving floodwater across Tucson. One driver was swept into the Alamo Wash, while two others were rescued from… pic.twitter.com/hOLb3iitgo
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 16, 2026
In Arizona, the National Weather Service warned that storms could produce large amounts of rain in a short period, while a flood watch remained in effect for large areas of the southern part of the state on Wednesday.
The Phoenix area was among the regions under watch, with conditions capable of generating flooding on roads, streams, normally dry washes, and areas with poor drainage; some storms could produce rainfall rates exceeding one or two inches per hour.
New Mexico faced an equally serious scenario: the NWS reported flash flooding in Ruidoso during the morning, where up to two inches of rain had fallen in some areas and water was affecting streets, streams, and areas near burn scars.
Meteorological authorities urged residents to avoid roads covered by water, as the depth and force of the current can be difficult to judge and can quickly turn a routine trip into an emergency, according to telemundonuevomexico
Tropical Moisture Intensifies Southwest Monsoon
Check out this WILD view of monsoonal rain and thrashing winds whipping through Tucson, AZ on Monday.
Areas of the Southwest continue to face flood threats this week. Excessive rainfall outlooks are highlighted throughout the next 5 days across the Four Corners. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/JKZ5duPqTE
— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 16, 2026
The fuel behind this episode is a combination of existing monsoon moisture and a subtropical circulation moving from northwest Mexico into Arizona, significantly increasing the amount of moisture available for storms.
In Tucson, federal meteorologists noted that a tropical system moved inland over Mexico, southwest of Hermosillo, creating favorable conditions for widespread rain and strong storms in Arizona on Wednesday and into part of Thursday.
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New Mexico is also receiving a significant stream of moisture: the NWS warned that heavy rainfall can trigger flooding, especially around cities, water crossings, and areas recently affected by wildfires.
Although conditions are expected to improve in parts of Arizona by Thursday and Friday, the immediate danger continues: those under an alert should stay tuned to official warnings and never attempt to cross a flooded road.
What Residents Should Know
Flash flooding can form within minutes when storms dump large amounts of rain over urban areas, saturated terrain, dry washes, and areas previously affected by fires. The danger can increase even far from where the rain is falling.
Avoid driving or walking through water-covered streets, stay away from streams and low-lying areas, identify routes to higher ground, and follow National Weather Service and local authority alerts. If a road is flooded, it is safest to turn around and seek an alternative route.
Tropical moisture from northwest Mexico is combining with the monsoon pattern to fuel intense storms over Arizona and New Mexico. Repeated rainfall reduces the soil’s ability to absorb additional water and increases the risk of flooding, landslides, and debris flows.