Arizona and New Mexico Flash Flooding Leaves 3 Dead as Threat Continues

Three dead after New Mexico floods

Arizona faces dangerous flash flooding

Tropical moisture fuels storms

A dangerous day of rain and flooding hit the Southwest on Wednesday, where at least three people died in New Mexico while Arizona faced storms capable of producing potentially deadly flash flooding.

According to foxweather, the victims, two adults and a minor, were found after being swept away by floodwaters in Newcomb, within the Navajo Nation, according to tribal authorities; the exact circumstances of the deaths remain under investigation.

The episode coincides with an intense influx of monsoon and subtropical moisture over the Four Corners region, favoring storms with torrential rainfall over terrain that is already saturated in some areas.

The Weather Prediction Center maintained a moderate risk of flash flooding in parts of Arizona and New Mexico, as a subtropical circulation from northwest Mexico pushed additional moisture northward.

Arizona and New Mexico Face Dangerous Flash Flooding

TUCSON FLOOD FURY : Three rescues erupted in less than 30 minutes as moisture-loaded thunderstorms dumped heavy rain onto already-saturated ground, sending fast-moving floodwater across Tucson. One driver was swept into the Alamo Wash, while two others were rescued from… pic.twitter.com/hOLb3iitgo — FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 16, 2026

In Arizona, the National Weather Service warned that storms could produce large amounts of rain in a short period, while a flood watch remained in effect for large areas of the southern part of the state on Wednesday.

The Phoenix area was among the regions under watch, with conditions capable of generating flooding on roads, streams, normally dry washes, and areas with poor drainage; some storms could produce rainfall rates exceeding one or two inches per hour.

New Mexico faced an equally serious scenario: the NWS reported flash flooding in Ruidoso during the morning, where up to two inches of rain had fallen in some areas and water was affecting streets, streams, and areas near burn scars.

Meteorological authorities urged residents to avoid roads covered by water, as the depth and force of the current can be difficult to judge and can quickly turn a routine trip into an emergency, according to telemundonuevomexico