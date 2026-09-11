First Snowfall in the US: Which Regions Could See Snow First?
Posted on09/11/26 at 06:30
- Rocky Mountains may see early snow
- Northern states typically receive snow first
- Timing changes from season to season
Cold weather is beginning to gain ground across the United States, and a new Farmers’ Almanac map shows which regions are typically the first to record snow each season.
Although “mostly mild” temperatures are expected across much of the country before Christmas, some northern and mountainous areas could encounter snow considerably earlier.
Higher elevations in the northern Rocky Mountains are among the first regions where snow can appear, sometimes as early as August or September.
However, the timing varies significantly depending on location, elevation, and atmospheric conditions during each season.
First Snowfall in the US: These Regions Usually See It First
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, much of the northern Rocky Mountains, northern Great Plains, and Upper Midwest typically receive their first significant snowfall between October and early November.
The pattern expands in November, when historical probabilities begin extending into the Great Lakes region and the interior Northeast.
Across much of the central US and the Mid-Atlantic region, the first snowfall is generally delayed until late November or December.
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The Deep South and Gulf Coast experience a very different pattern: Snowfall is far more irregular, and some areas may not receive any snow during a given winter.
Why does it matter? The map helps identify when snow risks typically begin in different regions, allowing people to anticipate possible disruptions to travel and outdoor activities.
The fact: The northern Rockies can record snow as early as August or September.
The process: Timing varies according to elevation, location, and atmospheric conditions during each season.
What can you do? Check local National Weather Service forecasts before traveling or planning activities.
Seeing Snowflakes Does Not Mean Snow Is Accumulating
Will you need your shovel before Thanksgiving? See Farmers’ Almanac first snowfall prediction https://t.co/NqXHqxmQeq
— Enquirer (@Enquirer) September 10, 2026
There is an important distinction when discussing the “first snow”: Meteorologists differentiate between the season’s first flakes and its first measurable snowfall.
The first flakes may fall and melt immediately upon touching a surface that is still warm, meaning they do not necessarily produce ground accumulation.
Measurable snowfall, by contrast, requires at least 0.1 inches of accumulation, a threshold commonly used in National Weather Service climate records.
This distinction explains why a city may see snowflakes before the date listed in historical accumulation records.
Denver Shows How Much First Snowfall Dates Can Vary
Denver provides a clear example of that variability: Its first significant snowfall typically occurs around October 18, according to a Farmers’ Almanac spokesperson.
However, the city has also experienced seasons when its first accumulation arrived as early as September, while in other years it did not occur until December.
The map should therefore be interpreted as a general climatological reference, not a forecast identifying the exact date when snow will fall in a particular city.
People living in areas susceptible to early snowfall should monitor local weather alerts as fall progresses, particularly before driving long distances.
Sources: USA Today, Farmers’ Almanac.