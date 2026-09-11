First Snowfall in the US: Which Regions Could See Snow First?

Rocky Mountains may see early snow

Northern states typically receive snow first

Timing changes from season to season

Cold weather is beginning to gain ground across the United States, and a new Farmers’ Almanac map shows which regions are typically the first to record snow each season.

Although “mostly mild” temperatures are expected across much of the country before Christmas, some northern and mountainous areas could encounter snow considerably earlier.

Higher elevations in the northern Rocky Mountains are among the first regions where snow can appear, sometimes as early as August or September.

However, the timing varies significantly depending on location, elevation, and atmospheric conditions during each season.

First Snowfall in the US: These Regions Usually See It First

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, much of the northern Rocky Mountains, northern Great Plains, and Upper Midwest typically receive their first significant snowfall between October and early November.

The pattern expands in November, when historical probabilities begin extending into the Great Lakes region and the interior Northeast.