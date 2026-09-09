Hurricane Lowell Moves Away From Hawaii as Heat Wave Grips Central US
Posted on09/09/26 at 05:56
- Hurricane Lowell and heat wave
- Flood risk persists in Hawaii
- Extreme heat threatens millions
The United States is facing two extreme weather events Tuesday: Hurricane Lowell is moving away from Hawaii, while a widespread heat wave threatens millions from Texas to the Midwest.
Lowell primarily affected Kauai with powerful winds, heavy rain, and power outages early in the morning, although officials canceled all hurricane and tropical storm alerts for the islands by morning.
However, the danger has not disappeared with the storm’s departure: Authorities continue monitoring the risk of flash floods, landslides, and hazardous surf as rain bands affect parts of the archipelago.
At the same time, a heat dome is strengthening over the Great Plains and central United States, pushing temperatures far above normal for September and extending the threat from Dallas to cities including St. Louis and Chicago.
Hurricane Lowell Weakens, but Hawaii Still Faces Flood Risk
As of 11:00 a.m. Hawaii time, Lowell had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was located approximately 230 miles north-northwest of Lihue, moving north at 15 mph.
Conditions had changed significantly since the previous night: Lowell passed near Niihau with winds of 110 mph, and hurricane-force gusts were recorded on Kauai before the storm began rapidly weakening.
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Water now poses the primary threat. The National Hurricane Center warned that rainfall could still trigger flash floods and landslides, particularly on Kauai and parts of the Big Island.
On Kauai, total rainfall associated with Lowell could locally reach 24 inches, while powerful surf and rip currents will continue creating dangerous conditions along exposed Hawaiian coastlines.
Heat Wave Threatens Temperatures Near 100°F
As Hawaii begins assessing Lowell’s effects, millions of people across the continental United States face the opposite problem: A mass of exceptionally hot air is bringing summer-like conditions in the middle of September.
The heat dome is centered over the central and southern Great Plains, where temperatures could rise 10 to 15°F above normal for this time of year.
Nearly 30 million people could experience temperatures approaching 100°F during the middle of the week, while humidity could push the heat index to approximately 105°F in the most affected areas.
Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, and Mississippi are among the areas facing the greatest pressure, while cities including Dallas and St. Louis could approach or break temperature records during this event.
From Dallas to Chicago, September Could Feel Like Summer
The impact is particularly significant because several Southern cities are already experiencing an exceptionally hot year, with Dallas, Houston, and Oklahoma City among the locations recording especially high temperatures throughout 2026.
The concern extends beyond a few days: The atmospheric pattern could produce above-average temperatures and drier conditions across large areas for much of September.
A heat dome forms when a persistent high-pressure system causes air to sink and prevents accumulated heat from escaping, prolonging elevated temperatures even at night.
Therefore, as Lowell weakens away from Hawaii, the US weather map still shows two areas of concern: flooding and landslides across the islands and unusual heat that threatens to extend summer for millions in the country’s central region, according to NBC News and La Nación.