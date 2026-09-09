Hurricane Lowell Moves Away From Hawaii as Heat Wave Grips Central US

Hurricane Lowell and heat wave

Flood risk persists in Hawaii

Extreme heat threatens millions

The United States is facing two extreme weather events Tuesday: Hurricane Lowell is moving away from Hawaii, while a widespread heat wave threatens millions from Texas to the Midwest.

Lowell primarily affected Kauai with powerful winds, heavy rain, and power outages early in the morning, although officials canceled all hurricane and tropical storm alerts for the islands by morning.

However, the danger has not disappeared with the storm’s departure: Authorities continue monitoring the risk of flash floods, landslides, and hazardous surf as rain bands affect parts of the archipelago.

At the same time, a heat dome is strengthening over the Great Plains and central United States, pushing temperatures far above normal for September and extending the threat from Dallas to cities including St. Louis and Chicago.

Hurricane Lowell Weakens, but Hawaii Still Faces Flood Risk

As of 11:00 a.m. Hawaii time, Lowell had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was located approximately 230 miles north-northwest of Lihue, moving north at 15 mph.

Conditions had changed significantly since the previous night: Lowell passed near Niihau with winds of 110 mph, and hurricane-force gusts were recorded on Kauai before the storm began rapidly weakening.