El Niño Could Become the Strongest on Record, UN Warns

The El Niño phenomenon developing this year is reaching extraordinary intensity and could become the strongest on record, according to a new United Nations warning.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported that El Niño will continue strengthening over the coming months and is expected to reach “very strong” intensity by the end of 2026.

New projections place the probability of El Niño remaining active through February 2027 at nearly 100%.

According to the information released, the WMO has never issued such a strong forecast regarding the persistence of this climate phenomenon.

UN Warns of an Unprecedented El Niño

“El Niño is growing in size before our eyes,” warned United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

The official said that current conditions are pushing the planet toward an unprecedented climate scenario.

El Niño occurs when waters in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean experience abnormal warming.