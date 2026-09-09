Extreme Heat in California: Marie Brings Dangerous Tropical Humidity

Extreme heat in California

Marie maintains tropical humidity

Temperatures will reach up to 108°F

Southern California is facing an unusual combination of extreme heat and tropical humidity on Wednesday as the remnants of Marie continue to influence weather conditions across the region.

Additionally, the National Weather Service (NWS) has maintained an extreme heat warning through Thursday, with temperatures potentially reaching between 100°F and 108°F in the valleys.

The problem goes beyond the thermometer: humidity from Marie makes it harder for sweat to evaporate normally, weakening one of the body’s primary natural cooling mechanisms.

This combination increases heat stress and can make conditions particularly dangerous for older adults, people with health conditions, and those who work outdoors for extended periods.

Marie Brings Tropical Humidity to California

Marie is no longer a tropical storm, but its remnants continue to carry warm, humid air from the Pacific, while a high-pressure system contributes to soaring temperatures.

On Tuesday, Long Beach, Huntington Beach, and Newport Beach recorded dew points of 76°F, an exceptionally high level for Southern California and comparable to those in Orlando and New Orleans that day.