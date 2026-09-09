Extreme Heat in California: Marie Brings Dangerous Tropical Humidity
Posted on09/09/26 at 15:00
- Extreme heat in California
- Marie maintains tropical humidity
- Temperatures will reach up to 108°F
Southern California is facing an unusual combination of extreme heat and tropical humidity on Wednesday as the remnants of Marie continue to influence weather conditions across the region.
Additionally, the National Weather Service (NWS) has maintained an extreme heat warning through Thursday, with temperatures potentially reaching between 100°F and 108°F in the valleys.
The problem goes beyond the thermometer: humidity from Marie makes it harder for sweat to evaporate normally, weakening one of the body’s primary natural cooling mechanisms.
This combination increases heat stress and can make conditions particularly dangerous for older adults, people with health conditions, and those who work outdoors for extended periods.
Marie Brings Tropical Humidity to California
Marie is no longer a tropical storm, but its remnants continue to carry warm, humid air from the Pacific, while a high-pressure system contributes to soaring temperatures.
On Tuesday, Long Beach, Huntington Beach, and Newport Beach recorded dew points of 76°F, an exceptionally high level for Southern California and comparable to those in Orlando and New Orleans that day.
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Richard Thompson, a meteorologist with the NWS in Oxnard who has more than three decades of experience, described the conditions as “among the most oppressive I can remember,” according to the Los Angeles Times.
Meteorologist Bryan Lewis explained Wednesday that dew points could remain in the 70s across much of Los Angeles and Ventura, compared with typical levels ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s.
Temperatures Could Reach 108°F, With Little Relief at Night
High temperatures will hover around 90°F across large coastal areas, while valleys could reach between 100°F and 108°F, according to the updated forecast.
Nights will offer little relief because the humidity will help keep temperatures elevated, potentially increasing the dangers of prolonged heat exposure.
The extreme heat warning covers much of Los Angeles County, from the Malibu coast to the San Fernando Valley and areas extending south toward the Palos Verdes Hills.
Some relief is expected in coastal communities Thursday due to stronger marine influence, although inland areas will continue to endure intense temperatures before more significant improvement arrives Friday.
Marie’s Rain Breaks Records in Los Angeles
Before the extreme heat episode, moisture from Marie caused unusual September rain and thunderstorms, setting new daily precipitation records in several areas.
Downtown Los Angeles received 0.70 inches, while Hollywood Burbank Airport recorded 1.3 inches, surpassing previous records for a month that is typically dry.
LAX received 0.59 inches, and Long Beach Airport recorded 0.68 inches, totals that also set new daily records at those stations.
The combination of tropical rain, heat, and humidity demonstrates that Marie’s effects continue even after the system weakened away from the California coast.
Dangerous Conditions Continue at Southern California Beaches After Storm Marie
Seeking relief in the ocean is not without risk: the NWS has maintained a beach hazards statement through early Thursday for areas around Los Angeles.
Strong waves generated by Marie have also caused dangerous rip currents, high tides, and coastal flooding across parts of Southern California in recent days.
Humidity presents another challenge because it reduces the body’s ability to release heat through sweat evaporation, increasing the effort required to maintain a stable body temperature.
Experts recommend limiting heat exposure, seeking air-conditioned spaces, taking cool showers, and keeping the skin moist when necessary to help the body cool down, according to the Los Angeles Daily News and Reuters.