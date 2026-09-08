Hurricane Lowell Threatens Hawaii With Extreme Rain, Winds, and Dangerous Waves
Posted on09/08/26 at 05:37
- Hurricane Lowell threatens Hawaii
- Up to 25 inches of rain possible
- Powerful waves approaching coastlines
Hurricane Lowell will come dangerously close to Hawaii between Monday and Tuesday, potentially causing flooding, wind damage, and severe coastal impacts.
Although a direct hit on Kauai is not expected, AccuWeather warns that the system’s enormous size will allow its effects to reach several islands, particularly those in the west.
Lowell was a Category 3 hurricane Monday morning, located approximately 650 kilometers southwest of Honolulu and moving northeast at about 22.5 km/h.
The threat previously prompted Governor Josh Green to declare a state of emergency as authorities prepared for potentially dangerous weather conditions.
Hurricane Lowell Could Bring Up to 25 Inches of Rain
One of the main threats will be heavy rainfall: AccuWeather forecasts widespread accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with considerably higher amounts in mountainous areas.
Higher elevations and south-facing slopes could receive 4 to 8 inches, while parts of Kauai and Niʻihau could experience accumulations of 8 to 12 inches.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: El Niño Could Become the Strongest on Record, UN Warns
In the most extreme scenario, some locations could receive up to 25 inches of rain because of the interaction between tropical downpours and mountainous terrain.
These rainfall totals could trigger flash floods, landslides, and road closures, particularly where drainage systems become overwhelmed.
Kauai and Oahu Could Face Powerful Wind Gusts
Hurricane Lowell reached Category 5 strength days ago with winds of 257 km/h. Although it later weakened, it remains a large hurricane capable of producing effects far from its center.
AccuWeather forecasts gusts of approximately 60 to 95 km/h on Oahu, while Kauai could experience winds ranging from 95 to 129 km/h.
Niʻihau and the higher elevations of Kauai could face gusts of up to 129 and 145 km/h, respectively, creating a risk of fallen trees, property damage, and power outages.
Additionally, downpours associated with the system could produce waterspouts and even some tornadoes across the western islands, according to the forecast.
Waves and Storm Surge Increase Danger Along Hawaii’s Coastlines
The ocean poses another significant threat because Lowell remained an intense hurricane for hours, generating large waves capable of traveling far from its center.
Powerful waves began reaching southern coastlines over the weekend and could intensify as Lowell approaches, increasing the danger for swimmers and small boats.
AccuWeather forecasts a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet in certain locations, including areas near Honolulu, and 3 to 6 feet across western sectors.
The combination of storm surge, hazardous waves, and rip currents could flood low-lying coastal areas, erode beaches, and damage roads and infrastructure near the shoreline.
Hurricane Lowell Revives Memories of Devastating Hurricane Iniki
Lowell’s projected path resembles the route followed by Hurricane Iniki in September 1992, although that does not mean the two systems will produce identical impacts.
AccuWeather forecasts that Lowell will turn to the right and pass within 160 kilometers of the western islands, close enough to maintain elevated weather risks.
The storm has received a rating of 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Hawaii, which considers wind, rainfall, storm surge, and potential economic losses.
The event comes during a highly active Pacific hurricane season fueled by El Niño, while meteorologists monitor another potential tropical storm that could develop west of Mexico, AccuWeather reported.