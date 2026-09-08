Hurricane Lowell Threatens Hawaii With Extreme Rain, Winds, and Dangerous Waves

Hurricane Lowell threatens Hawaii

Up to 25 inches of rain possible

Powerful waves approaching coastlines

Hurricane Lowell will come dangerously close to Hawaii between Monday and Tuesday, potentially causing flooding, wind damage, and severe coastal impacts.

Although a direct hit on Kauai is not expected, AccuWeather warns that the system’s enormous size will allow its effects to reach several islands, particularly those in the west.

Lowell was a Category 3 hurricane Monday morning, located approximately 650 kilometers southwest of Honolulu and moving northeast at about 22.5 km/h.

The threat previously prompted Governor Josh Green to declare a state of emergency as authorities prepared for potentially dangerous weather conditions.

Hurricane Lowell Could Bring Up to 25 Inches of Rain

One of the main threats will be heavy rainfall: AccuWeather forecasts widespread accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with considerably higher amounts in mountainous areas.

Higher elevations and south-facing slopes could receive 4 to 8 inches, while parts of Kauai and Niʻihau could experience accumulations of 8 to 12 inches.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: El Niño Could Become the Strongest on Record, UN Warns

In the most extreme scenario, some locations could receive up to 25 inches of rain because of the interaction between tropical downpours and mountainous terrain.

These rainfall totals could trigger flash floods, landslides, and road closures, particularly where drainage systems become overwhelmed.