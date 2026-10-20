A mandatory evacuation remains in effect for Hatteras Island visitors.

Coastal flooding threatens road access to communities.

Dangerous surf conditions are expected to persist through Thursday.

A powerful East Coast nor’easter continues to threaten parts of the U.S. Atlantic coastline, bringing coastal flooding, dangerous surf, and possible travel disruptions to North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

On Hatteras Island, North Carolina, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a coastal flood warning that remains in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 21.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, October 22. All times are Eastern Daylight Time.

The storm’s prolonged duration is a particular concern, as repeated high tides can push ocean water and sand onto coastal roads, potentially disrupting travel and cutting off access to communities.

Hatteras Island Evacuation Remains in Effect for Visitors

A lingering nor’easter will churn offshore this week, impacting the East Coast with gusty winds while inland areas stay dry. Forecasters warn there is a chance it could take on tropical characteristics. https://t.co/yHp43tfLeA https://t.co/2b21ubmbAF — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 19, 2026

Dare County issued a mandatory evacuation order for visitors to Hatteras Island beginning Friday night, October 16, as officials anticipated worsening coastal conditions.

The order covers Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, and Hatteras Village. Local authorities continue to provide emergency updates for travelers who had planned to visit these communities.