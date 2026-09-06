Storms Threaten Labor Day Weekend: These Areas May Face Delays and Strong Winds

Severe storms on Sunday

Montana watches for hail and wind

Floods threaten several regions

Sunday could complicate Labor Day weekend travel, with two large areas of the United States under threat of strong storms and heavy rain.

According to ‘AccuWeather’, the risk will be concentrated mainly in the Southeast and parts of the northern Plains, as millions of people take advantage of the last holiday weekend of summer.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) anticipates storms capable of producing strong gusts on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Conditions can change quickly on roads and beaches, and during outdoor activities, so travelers should monitor local alerts and forecasts.

Severe Storms Threaten the Southeast on Sunday

The greatest organized risk on Sunday is concentrated in parts of South Carolina and Georgia, where the SPC maintains a «Slight» risk (level 2 of 5).

A mass of very humid, unstable air will favor storm development as a front advances southward over the region.