Storms Threaten Labor Day Weekend: These Areas May Face Delays and Strong Winds
Posted on09/06/26 at 08:00
- Severe storms on Sunday
- Montana watches for hail and wind
- Floods threaten several regions
Sunday could complicate Labor Day weekend travel, with two large areas of the United States under threat of strong storms and heavy rain.
According to ‘AccuWeather’, the risk will be concentrated mainly in the Southeast and parts of the northern Plains, as millions of people take advantage of the last holiday weekend of summer.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) anticipates storms capable of producing strong gusts on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Conditions can change quickly on roads and beaches, and during outdoor activities, so travelers should monitor local alerts and forecasts.
Severe Storms Threaten the Southeast on Sunday
The greatest organized risk on Sunday is concentrated in parts of South Carolina and Georgia, where the SPC maintains a «Slight» risk (level 2 of 5).
A mass of very humid, unstable air will favor storm development as a front advances southward over the region.
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The storms could cluster and produce strong or damaging gusts, although the SPC notes that weak atmospheric winds would limit more extensive severe weather organization.
AccuWeather expands the area under monitoring from South Carolina to much of Georgia, eastern Alabama, and parts of northern Florida.
Torrential Rains Increase Flood Risk
Wind will not be the only concern: Sunday’s storms could dump large amounts of rain in relatively short periods.
The Weather Prediction Center maintains a risk of excessive rain in parts of the Southeast, including coastal areas of South Carolina and parts of Florida.
People visiting beaches from the Carolinas to Georgia and Florida should be prepared to leave open areas quickly as thunderstorms approach.
For drivers, torrential rain can quickly reduce visibility and cause roads to accumulate water, increasing danger during weekend travel.
Montana and North Dakota Face Another Threat
While the Southeast deals with storms, another severe weather scenario could develop hundreds of miles to the northwest, mainly over Montana and North Dakota.
According to the SPC, multiple storms could develop around fronts and areas of low pressure. Sufficient instability could produce hail and damaging winds.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service warns that isolated severe storms are possible across parts of North Dakota on Sunday.
Later, the threat could extend to parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest as the system advances and Labor Day approaches.
Sunday Also Concerns Floods in the West
Sunday will have another point of attention: parts of the West face a high risk of rain that could cause flash flooding.
Further west, the Weather Prediction Center highlights areas from the Arizona-Nevada border to Utah, including areas near Las Vegas, Zion, and Bryce Canyon.
Humidity from Hurricane Marie could fuel the storms, while other atmospheric systems may bring more widespread precipitation.
Sunday could be particularly complicated, with storm threats from the Southeast to the Plains and flood risks in parts of the West, according to AccuWeather and El Dorado Weather.