Champi matches the maximum annual intensity.

Invest 94E could be named.

Path towards Mexico remains uncertain.

Super Typhoon Champi reached sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, approximately 298 kilometers per hour, according to information released by FOX Weather about its intensity on Tuesday. It tied with Sinlaku as the most powerful cyclone of the year in terms of wind speed, according to the same source. foxweather.com

Precision matters: Champi shares this mark; describing it as the only phenomenon stronger than 2026 would omit the tie noted in the report. As the system advances through the western Pacific, another disturbance south of Mexico is drawing attention due to its possible development over the next few days.

Invest 94E Could Become Tropical Storm Vance

Super Typhoon #Champi has downright exploded in intensity today and now has maximum sustained winds of 185 mph with an astonishing minimal central pressure of 895 mb. Meteorological masterpiece. https://t.co/gH9BKDB46i — Anthony Duarte (@AnthonyDuarte03) October 20, 2026



The disturbance Invest 94E is located several hundred miles south of Mexican territory and presents possibilities of organizing as a tropical depression. The cited forecast contemplates this development over the next 48 hours, although the evolution of a disturbance depends on the conditions it encounters.

If it subsequently reaches tropical storm intensity, it would be named Vance. Until then, it must be identified as a system under surveillance. According to the reference report, it would be the first storm in the eastern Pacific with a name starting with V since 2018, a fact about accumulated activity.

Possible Path Towards Mexico Remains Uncertain

The models analyzed by the FOX forecast center suggest an initial displacement towards the northwest and a possible subsequent turn towards Mexico. However, there are considerable differences regarding the direction and times of the movement, so this scenario still requires monitoring.