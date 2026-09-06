Hurricane Lowell Threatens: Rain, Strong Winds, and Flooding Put Hawaii on Alert

Hurricane Lowell in Hawaii

Kauai under tropical storm warning

Flooding threatens several areas

Hawaii is preparing for indirect impacts from powerful Hurricane Lowell, which has begun to turn northward and could bring torrential rain, strong winds, and dangerous surf to the islands.

As of 5:00 a.m. HST on Sunday, September 6, Lowell had sustained winds of 125 mph, with its center about 505 nautical miles south-southwest of Kauai.

Lowell was moving north-northwest at about 6 mph. Meteorologists expect the hurricane to continue turning, bringing its strongest effects to western Hawaii between Monday and Tuesday.

Although Lowell’s center should pass west of the main islands, the NWS warns that heavy rain, strong surf, and strong winds can extend hundreds of miles beyond the storm’s core.

Lowell puts Kauai and Niihau on warning

The threat increased on Sunday when authorities raised the alert level to a tropical storm warning for Kauai and Niihau, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.

In parts of northern Kauai, the local forecast calls for sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, while other areas may experience more severe conditions as Lowell approaches.