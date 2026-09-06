Hurricane Lowell Threatens: Rain, Strong Winds, and Flooding Put Hawaii on Alert
Posted on09/06/26 at 15:00
- Hurricane Lowell in Hawaii
- Kauai under tropical storm warning
- Flooding threatens several areas
Hawaii is preparing for indirect impacts from powerful Hurricane Lowell, which has begun to turn northward and could bring torrential rain, strong winds, and dangerous surf to the islands.
As of 5:00 a.m. HST on Sunday, September 6, Lowell had sustained winds of 125 mph, with its center about 505 nautical miles south-southwest of Kauai.
Lowell was moving north-northwest at about 6 mph. Meteorologists expect the hurricane to continue turning, bringing its strongest effects to western Hawaii between Monday and Tuesday.
Although Lowell’s center should pass west of the main islands, the NWS warns that heavy rain, strong surf, and strong winds can extend hundreds of miles beyond the storm’s core.
Lowell puts Kauai and Niihau on warning
The threat increased on Sunday when authorities raised the alert level to a tropical storm warning for Kauai and Niihau, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.
In parts of northern Kauai, the local forecast calls for sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, while other areas may experience more severe conditions as Lowell approaches.
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Niihau faces a particularly delicate situation: previous NWS forecasts indicated a possible window of tropical storm-force winds between Monday afternoon and the early hours of Tuesday.
The greatest danger, however, does not depend on a direct hit; the Lowell’s massive circulation will carry tropical moisture over Hawaii and significantly increase the risk of intense precipitation.
Rain increases the risk of flash flooding
The NWS has issued a flood watch for Kauai and Niihau from Sunday noon through Tuesday afternoon as Lowell could bring excessive rainfall.
Authorities warn that overflowing streams and drainage systems could close roads and cause flooding in urban and low-lying areas. Steep terrain could also face landslides.
Meteorologists in Honolulu reported that moisture increased faster than expected on Sunday, with heavier rain developing mainly over windward and mountainous areas.
As winds shift, the threat could spread to other parts of the islands. Residents and visitors should monitor official warnings over the next several hours.
When will Lowell be closest to Hawaii?
The forecast indicates that Lowell will make its closest approach to the main islands on Monday night. However, the exact trajectory can still vary, and small changes will determine the intensity of its effects.
NWS forecasts suggest that the cyclone could pass approximately 100 to 200 miles west of Niihau as it begins to gradually weaken while moving northward.
The coastal waters around Kauai and Niihau are also under a tropical storm warning, with the strongest winds expected in the western tip of the state between Monday and Tuesday.
Authorities recommend securing outdoor objects, preparing for possible power outages, and following local orders: Lowell does not need to make landfall to cause hazardous conditions in Hawaii, noted Fox Weather and the National Hurricane Center.