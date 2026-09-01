Tropical Storm Edouard Threatens Texas: Areas at Highest Risk
Posted on09/01/26 at 09:30
Tropical Storm Edouard could approach hurricane strength before making landfall Tuesday, threatening Texas and Louisiana with storm surge, flooding, and tornadoes.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Tropical Storm Edouard is strengthening as it moves toward the Texas and Louisiana coasts, where it could approach hurricane intensity before making landfall.
- Why it matters: Edouard has only a few hours to strengthen while coastal communities face potentially dangerous storm surge and rainfall totals of up to 9 inches.
High Island and Cameron Under Hurricane Watch
As of 8:00 a.m. ET, Edouard was approximately 40 miles southeast of Cameron, Louisiana, and 70 miles east-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas, according to EFE.
The system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph. The NHC forecasts significant strengthening before landfall.
Tiny Tropical Storm Edouard is expected to intensify as it makes its final approach to the Texas-Louisiana border and could be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall. https://t.co/avIA7FRpOm pic.twitter.com/Ydq8tqwsWP
— CNN Weather (@CNNweather) September 1, 2026
- Areas under watch: Hurricane conditions could develop during the afternoon from High Island, Texas, to Cameron, Louisiana.
A tropical storm warning extends from Port Bolivar, Texas, to the Vermilion-Iberia line in Louisiana.
Storm Surge of Up to 5 Feet Threatens Coast
Between High Island and the Vermilion/Cameron line, storm surge could raise water levels by 3 to 5 feet above ground level.
From that area to Morgan City, Louisiana, water levels could rise by 1 to 3 feet.
- Rainfall: Texas could receive 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated totals of up to 9 inches.
The rainfall could cause flash flooding in urban and low-lying areas, along with possible river flooding.
Tropical Storm Edouard could hit parts of the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts with near-hurricane conditions today, the National Hurricane Center warns. https://t.co/pOb9tlQk2x
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2026
Tropical Storm Edouard Expected to Move Over Texas Tonight
The NHC forecasts that Edouard will make landfall along the northwestern Gulf Coast later Tuesday before moving across southeastern Texas tonight.
- Another risk: One or two tornadoes could develop during the afternoon and evening in parts of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana.
Once Edouard’s center moves inland, the storm is expected to weaken rapidly.