Tropical Storm Edouard Threatens Texas: Areas at Highest Risk

Tropical Storm Edouard could approach hurricane strength before making landfall Tuesday, threatening Texas and Louisiana with storm surge, flooding, and tornadoes.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Tropical Storm Edouard is strengthening as it moves toward the Texas and Louisiana coasts, where it could approach hurricane intensity before making landfall.

Why it matters: Edouard has only a few hours to strengthen while coastal communities face potentially dangerous storm surge and rainfall totals of up to 9 inches.

High Island and Cameron Under Hurricane Watch

As of 8:00 a.m. ET, Edouard was approximately 40 miles southeast of Cameron, Louisiana, and 70 miles east-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas, according to EFE.

The system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph. The NHC forecasts significant strengthening before landfall.

Tiny Tropical Storm Edouard is expected to intensify as it makes its final approach to the Texas-Louisiana border and could be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall. https://t.co/avIA7FRpOm pic.twitter.com/Ydq8tqwsWP — CNN Weather (@CNNweather) September 1, 2026