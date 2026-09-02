Who Was Pamela Cisneros? What We Know After Fatal Times Square Attack

Pamela Cisneros identified as suspect

Bank of America executive fatally stabbed

Cisneros died after police intervention

An apparently random attack in the middle of Times Square left a Bank of America executive dead, another man injured, and the alleged assailant fatally shot by police.

The victim who died was identified as Erin Piacenti, 32, vice president of the Business Selection and Conflicts unit at Bank of America.

The NYPD identified Pamela Cisneros, 49, a Queens resident, as the suspect, but few details about her life have been made public.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the attack, which occurred Monday near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue, appeared to be “random and unprovoked.”

Who Was Pamela Cisneros and What Is Known About Her?

Cisneros had no previous arrest record in New York City, according to Tisch, a relevant fact amid questions about what may have triggered the attack.

Police had two previous encounters involving concerns about her mental health in 2018 and 2019 but did not disclose any specific diagnoses.

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Authorities have not established that those incidents explain the attack, so attributing her actions to a specific medical condition would be premature.

As of Tuesday, no public information had been released about Cisneros’s occupation, education, family background, or any possible connection between her and the victims.

How the Times Square Attack Unfolded

The attack began at approximately 4:24 p.m. Monday, when Piacenti and a 68-year-old man were stabbed in Midtown Manhattan.

The man survived and remained in stable condition, while Piacenti’s death directly affected Bank of America, whose One Bryant Park offices are near the scene.

When officers arrived, they found Cisneros wielding two large knives. According to the police account, she charged toward them before they opened fire.

Cisneros was struck by gunfire and later pronounced dead, while authorities launched an investigation to reconstruct her movements and determine the motive for the attack.