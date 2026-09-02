Who Was Pamela Cisneros? What We Know After Fatal Times Square Attack
Posted on09/02/26 at 05:00
- Pamela Cisneros identified as suspect
- Bank of America executive fatally stabbed
- Cisneros died after police intervention
An apparently random attack in the middle of Times Square left a Bank of America executive dead, another man injured, and the alleged assailant fatally shot by police.
The victim who died was identified as Erin Piacenti, 32, vice president of the Business Selection and Conflicts unit at Bank of America.
The NYPD identified Pamela Cisneros, 49, a Queens resident, as the suspect, but few details about her life have been made public.
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the attack, which occurred Monday near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue, appeared to be “random and unprovoked.”
Who Was Pamela Cisneros and What Is Known About Her?
Cisneros had no previous arrest record in New York City, according to Tisch, a relevant fact amid questions about what may have triggered the attack.
Police had two previous encounters involving concerns about her mental health in 2018 and 2019 but did not disclose any specific diagnoses.
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Authorities have not established that those incidents explain the attack, so attributing her actions to a specific medical condition would be premature.
As of Tuesday, no public information had been released about Cisneros’s occupation, education, family background, or any possible connection between her and the victims.
How the Times Square Attack Unfolded
The attack began at approximately 4:24 p.m. Monday, when Piacenti and a 68-year-old man were stabbed in Midtown Manhattan.
The man survived and remained in stable condition, while Piacenti’s death directly affected Bank of America, whose One Bryant Park offices are near the scene.
When officers arrived, they found Cisneros wielding two large knives. According to the police account, she charged toward them before they opened fire.
Cisneros was struck by gunfire and later pronounced dead, while authorities launched an investigation to reconstruct her movements and determine the motive for the attack.
🚨🇺🇸 NYPD SHOOT DEAD KNIFE WOMAN AFTER RANDOM TIMES SQUARE STABBING SPREE
A woman who stabbed two strangers in Times Square, killing one, was shot dead by NYPD officers after advancing on them with two knives.
Pamela Cisneros, 49, pulled two knives from a bag and stabbed a… pic.twitter.com/XqtmvqGMi7
— British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) September 1, 2026
Bank of America Mourns Executive’s Death
“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague,” Bank of America said in a statement sent to Reuters after confirming Piacenti’s death.
Matthew Koder, president of Global Corporate and Investment Banking, described Piacenti internally as a “beloved team member and friend.”
“Erin was a valued member of the Business Selection and Conflicts team,” Koder wrote, noting that she had joined the institution 18 months earlier.
Bank of America also said its security teams were cooperating with the police investigation and reviewing measures to protect its offices and employees.
Today, just before 4:30 p.m., in the heart of Times Square, Manhattan, New York, Pamela Cisneros, a 49-year-old deranged woman armed with two knives and with a history of mental health issues, randomly stabbed a 68-year-old man who had just left the subway with his… pic.twitter.com/XMJBrr9El6
— Anxious Vids🔥 (@Anxiousvids) September 1, 2026
Attack Renews Debate Over Safety in New York
The attack comes after other high-profile incidents involving workers and executives in Manhattan, including cases in offices, streets, and public transportation.
However, those incidents do not reflect the overall trend: The NYPD recently reported historic declines in homicides and gun violence in 2026.
The contrast between those statistics and the impact of a daytime attack in Times Square could increase public concern about safety in crowded areas.
The central question remains unanswered: Why did Pamela Cisneros allegedly attack two strangers, and what happened before the incident? according to Reuters, Forbes, and PBS.
Erin Piacenti, 32, was the fatal victim of the stabbing registered yesterday in Times Square, New York.
She lived in Chester, New Jersey, with her husband Frank, whom she married on August 10, 2024. Just three weeks ago, they celebrated their second anniversary.
She had… https://t.co/Vr8ikMbnFv pic.twitter.com/Ix326gebsw
— Anxious Vids🔥 (@Anxiousvids) September 1, 2026