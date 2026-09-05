Scandal Erupts After Alligator Alcatraz Closure: Two Guards Accused of Beating Migrant

Alligator Alcatraz security guards

Migrant reports alleged assault

Both deny being guilty

Two security guards from Alligator Alcatraz are facing charges for allegedly assaulting a migrant who was detained months before the controversial Florida migrant facility closed.

The accused were arrested in June for an incident that occurred on January 25 against Rigoberto Rodríguez, according to information from Collier County prosecutors cited by the Miami Herald.

Both guards pleaded not guilty and were later released after paying a $1,000 bond, as the criminal process continues.

The case is particularly significant because it would be the first known criminal case for alleged mistreatment of a detainee related to this migrant facility.

What happened to the migrant detained at Alligator Alcatraz?

Testimonies from other migrants indicate that the incident began after several detainees protested the conditions inside the facility, including the alleged lack of water and food.

According to these accounts, one of the guards allegedly knocked Rodríguez to the ground and then beat him during the confrontation that occurred inside the center.