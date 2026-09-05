Judge Declares Mistrial in Lindsay Clancy Case: Will She Face Another Trial?

Trial of Lindsay Clancy

Jury fails to reach unanimous verdict

Prosecution evaluates new trial

The trial of Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three young children in Massachusetts, ended without a verdict after seven days of deliberations.

According to ‘EFE’, Judge William Sullivan declared the trial a mistrial after the 12-member jury reported for the third time that they could not reach a unanimous decision.

“With great regret, we report that we cannot reach a unanimous decision and that we will not be able to do so,” the jury stated, as read by Sullivan.

The decision does not mean that Clancy has been acquitted: the three murder charges remain in effect and the prosecution must now decide how to proceed.

Why did the judge declare a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case?

Before closing the trial, the defense attempted to prevent the mistrial through an emergency appeal to the state’s highest court, but the strategy did not succeed.

Attorney Kevin Reddington argued that one of the jurors was not following the instructions properly and was blocking a possible unanimous verdict.

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Judge Dalila Argaez Wendlandt rejected the petition, and subsequently, Sullivan resumed the hearing to formalize the mistrial.

“In accordance with the law and jurisprudence, I do not believe I have any choice but to declare a mistrial at this time,” Sullivan stated.

What is Lindsay Clancy accused of?

Clancy, 36, a former nurse, faces three charges for the deaths of Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

The children died by strangulation on January 24, 2023, inside the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. Afterwards, Clancy attempted to take her own life and was left partially paralyzed.

Clancy does not deny killing her children but has pleaded not guilty to murder. Her mental state became one of the main focuses of the trial.

Her defense argued that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally responsible, while prosecutors argued that she acted consciously.