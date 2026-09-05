Judge Declares Mistrial in Lindsay Clancy Case: Will She Face Another Trial?
Posted on09/05/26 at 05:35
- Trial of Lindsay Clancy
- Jury fails to reach unanimous verdict
- Prosecution evaluates new trial
The trial of Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three young children in Massachusetts, ended without a verdict after seven days of deliberations.
According to ‘EFE’, Judge William Sullivan declared the trial a mistrial after the 12-member jury reported for the third time that they could not reach a unanimous decision.
“With great regret, we report that we cannot reach a unanimous decision and that we will not be able to do so,” the jury stated, as read by Sullivan.
The decision does not mean that Clancy has been acquitted: the three murder charges remain in effect and the prosecution must now decide how to proceed.
Why did the judge declare a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case?
Before closing the trial, the defense attempted to prevent the mistrial through an emergency appeal to the state’s highest court, but the strategy did not succeed.
Attorney Kevin Reddington argued that one of the jurors was not following the instructions properly and was blocking a possible unanimous verdict.
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Judge Dalila Argaez Wendlandt rejected the petition, and subsequently, Sullivan resumed the hearing to formalize the mistrial.
“In accordance with the law and jurisprudence, I do not believe I have any choice but to declare a mistrial at this time,” Sullivan stated.
What is Lindsay Clancy accused of?
Clancy, 36, a former nurse, faces three charges for the deaths of Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.
The children died by strangulation on January 24, 2023, inside the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. Afterwards, Clancy attempted to take her own life and was left partially paralyzed.
Clancy does not deny killing her children but has pleaded not guilty to murder. Her mental state became one of the main focuses of the trial.
Her defense argued that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally responsible, while prosecutors argued that she acted consciously.
#ÚltimaHora | The judge declared a mistrial in the case against Lindsay Clancy after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict for the murders of her three children, Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months, which occurred in January 2023 in Duxbury,… pic.twitter.com/2pJxZnTcIJ
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 4, 2026
What could the jury have decided in the Clancy case?
The jurors were not limited to deciding between a conviction for first-degree murder or a complete acquittal.
They could also have considered second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, in addition to determining that Clancy was not criminally responsible due to her mental health.
However, after seven days of deliberations and several warnings about the deadlock, none of these possibilities obtained the necessary unanimous support.
The prosecution considered the jury’s final message made it inevitable to declare a mistrial, while the defense had requested that the jurors continue deliberating.
Will there be a second trial against Lindsay Clancy?
There are now several scenarios: the prosecution can take Clancy to trial again, drop the case, or reach some agreement with the defense before starting another trial.
Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz avoided making a decision. “No decision will be made today,” he stated after the outcome was announced.
Cruz later stated that the determination about a possible new trial will be made “soon”. In the meantime, Clancy will have to remain in psychiatric custody.
The judge scheduled a hearing for September 29, a date that could provide greater clarity on the future of a case that, despite the mistrial, remains open.
🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA | Judge declares mistrial in murder trial against Lindsay Clancy due to lack of jury verdict https://t.co/LXrW9omBQI
— CNN en Español (@CNNEE) September 4, 2026
The color pink also marked the trial
Another visible element during the trial was the use of the color pink by Clancy’s family and supporters as a public show of support.
Reddington arrived at one of the decisive days wearing a pink tie, while Clancy’s mother had previously testified before the jury wearing a garment of the same color.
There were also people dressed in pink during demonstrations outside the Plymouth County Superior Court, an image that recalled another high-profile Massachusetts trial.
Supporters of Karen Read also used the color as a symbol of solidarity during her case, although both processes respond to different facts and judicial circumstances, according to ‘EFE’, ‘BBC’, and ‘CNN en Español’.