Trump Targets Universities’ Tax-Exempt Status Over Race-Based Programs

The Donald Trump administration has proposed a new rule that could revoke the tax-exempt status of private schools and universities offering specific benefits to students based on race.

The proposal, introduced Thursday by the Treasury Department, represents a new offensive by the Trump administration against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies at US educational institutions.

If approved, the regulation would take effect after May 2027.

What Would Change Under Trump’s New Tax Proposal?

The rule states that offering race-based benefits in areas such as admissions, scholarships, and facilities would be incompatible with the requirements educational institutions must meet to maintain their tax-exempt status.

This could have significant financial consequences for private universities, many of which have benefited from tax exemptions for decades because they are considered institutions that provide a public service.

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) estimate that the regulation could affect up to 18,000 private schools, universities, and other educational institutions.

Race-Based Programs for Black and Hispanic Students Face Pressure