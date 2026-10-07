Los Angeles Mayor Accuses Trump of Putting City at Risk With Iran Comments
Posted on 10/07/26 at 13:00
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the president’s remarks «irresponsible and dangerous,» while the White House says Trump was describing the threat his policies are intended to prevent.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass criticized President Donald Trump after he mentioned the possibility of American cities being attacked while speaking about Iran.
- Why it matters: Los Angeles and San Diego were directly mentioned by the president, prompting criticism over the message sent during an international conflict.
Bass Questions Trump Over Iran Comments
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said President Donald Trump’s suggestion about the possible destruction of California cities in the conflict with Iran was «irresponsible and dangerous» and warned that such statements leave citizens vulnerable.
Photo: Reuters
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 6, 2026
Bass told EFE that she considered the statement «irresponsible» because a president’s primary responsibility is to protect Americans.
The mayor argued that Trump had effectively suggested to a country the United States considers an enemy that Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest city, could be attacked.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Trump Celebrates Flávio Bolsonaro’s Lead, Expects Close Runoff Against Lula
Bass clarified, however, that she is not aware of any specific threat against the city and expressed confidence in the security measures that remain in place.
«When a president says that, it undoubtedly makes Angelenos feel vulnerable,» the mayor told EFE.
- The fact: Bass said Los Angeles remains on alert but that she has no information about a specific threat against the city.
Trump Mentioned Los Angeles and San Diego During a Rally
Trump on Iran: Let ‘em take out Los Angeles and San Diego, it’s a small price to pay https://t.co/Fc4BcjVDKj
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 6, 2026
The controversy began during a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, where Trump was discussing the war with Iran and its economic consequences.
Trump described the costs associated with the conflict as a «small price to pay» to keep the country and the world safe.
He then added: «Let ‘em take out Los Angeles. Let ‘em take out San Diego,» before saying that the conflict would end soon.
His remarks drew immediate criticism from California officials, while also sparking a dispute over how the president’s comments should be interpreted.
– The reaction: Gavin Newsom condemned the remarks, while Todd Gloria, mayor of San Diego, demanded that his city not be treated as collateral damage.
The White House Says Trump Iran Comments Were Taken Out of Context
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called President Donald Trump’s suggestion about the possible destruction of California cities in the conflict with Iran «irresponsible and dangerous» and warned that this type of statement leaves citizens in a vulnerable situation.
«I thought it was an irresponsible statement, considering that the primary function of the President of the United States is to protect and defend the American people,» Bass said in a statement to EFE.
#AméricaNoticias #Mundo #RadioAmérica
DETAILS https://t.co/7h05aQc8OF
— Radio América HN (@radioamericahn) October 6, 2026
The White House rejected the interpretation that Trump was encouraging Iran to attack American cities.
Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, said the president was warning about what could have happened if Iran had developed a nuclear weapons capability.
According to Cheung, Trump’s point was that American cities could have faced such a threat if Washington had not acted to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
FactCheck.org also examined the context and considered it more plausible that Trump was defending the costs of the Iran conflict as a sacrifice intended to prevent a future threat.
- The difference: Bass argues that the words can increase a sense of vulnerability; the White House says Trump was describing the danger his policies are intended to prevent.
The City Still Reports No Specific Threat
So far, Bass has not reported any intelligence indicating a specific threat related to the president’s remarks.
The controversy therefore centers on the meaning and consequences of Trump’s words and the competing interpretations of his message.
For Bass, even without a known threat, mentioning American cities in those terms can create concern among the people who live there.
The White House, meanwhile, maintains that the remarks were intended to justify the U.S. strategy against Iran’s nuclear program.
- What’s next: Los Angeles authorities are maintaining their usual alert posture while the political dispute over Trump’s remarks continues.