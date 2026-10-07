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Los Angeles Mayor Accuses Trump of Putting City at Risk With Iran Comments
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass slams Trump's suggestion that destroying US cities is a "small price to pay" in conflict with Iran.
By  Ernesto Iván Vargas Martínez
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Bass cuestiona a Trump por comentario sobre Irán, Los Angeles Mayor Accuses Trump of Putting City at Risk With Iran Comments
Foto AME3479. LOS ÁNGELES (ESTADOS UNIDOS), 06/10/2026.- La alcaldesa de Los Ángeles, Karen Bass, habla durante una entrevista con EFE este martes, en Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos). Bass tachó de «irresponsable y peligrosa» la sugerencia del presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, sobre la posible destrucción de ciudades del estado de California en el conflicto con Irán, y advirtió que este tipo de declaraciones dejan a la ciudadanía en una situación de vulnerabilidad. EFE/ Omar Alonso

Posted on 10/07/26 at 13:00

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the president’s remarks «irresponsible and dangerous,» while the White House says Trump was describing the threat his policies are intended to prevent.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass criticized President Donald Trump after he mentioned the possibility of American cities being attacked while speaking about Iran.

  • Why it matters: Los Angeles and San Diego were directly mentioned by the president, prompting criticism over the message sent during an international conflict.

Bass Questions Trump Over Iran Comments

Bass told EFE that she considered the statement «irresponsible» because a president’s primary responsibility is to protect Americans.

The mayor argued that Trump had effectively suggested to a country the United States considers an enemy that Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest city, could be attacked.

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Bass clarified, however, that she is not aware of any specific threat against the city and expressed confidence in the security measures that remain in place.

«When a president says that, it undoubtedly makes Angelenos feel vulnerable,» the mayor told EFE.

  • The fact: Bass said Los Angeles remains on alert but that she has no information about a specific threat against the city.

Trump Mentioned Los Angeles and San Diego During a Rally

The controversy began during a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, where Trump was discussing the war with Iran and its economic consequences.

Trump described the costs associated with the conflict as a «small price to pay» to keep the country and the world safe.

He then added: «Let ‘em take out Los Angeles. Let ‘em take out San Diego,» before saying that the conflict would end soon.

His remarks drew immediate criticism from California officials, while also sparking a dispute over how the president’s comments should be interpreted.

– The reaction: Gavin Newsom condemned the remarks, while Todd Gloria, mayor of San Diego, demanded that his city not be treated as collateral damage.

The White House Says Trump Iran Comments Were Taken Out of Context

The White House rejected the interpretation that Trump was encouraging Iran to attack American cities.

Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, said the president was warning about what could have happened if Iran had developed a nuclear weapons capability.

According to Cheung, Trump’s point was that American cities could have faced such a threat if Washington had not acted to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

FactCheck.org also examined the context and considered it more plausible that Trump was defending the costs of the Iran conflict as a sacrifice intended to prevent a future threat.

  • The difference: Bass argues that the words can increase a sense of vulnerability; the White House says Trump was describing the danger his policies are intended to prevent.

The City Still Reports No Specific Threat

So far, Bass has not reported any intelligence indicating a specific threat related to the president’s remarks.

The controversy therefore centers on the meaning and consequences of Trump’s words and the competing interpretations of his message.

For Bass, even without a known threat, mentioning American cities in those terms can create concern among the people who live there.

The White House, meanwhile, maintains that the remarks were intended to justify the U.S. strategy against Iran’s nuclear program.

  • What’s next: Los Angeles authorities are maintaining their usual alert posture while the political dispute over Trump’s remarks continues.
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