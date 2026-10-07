Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the president’s remarks «irresponsible and dangerous,» while the White House says Trump was describing the threat his policies are intended to prevent.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass criticized President Donald Trump after he mentioned the possibility of American cities being attacked while speaking about Iran.

Why it matters: Los Angeles and San Diego were directly mentioned by the president, prompting criticism over the message sent during an international conflict.

Bass Questions Trump Over Iran Comments

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said President Donald Trump’s suggestion about the possible destruction of California cities in the conflict with Iran was «irresponsible and dangerous» and warned that such statements leave citizens vulnerable. Photo: Reuters — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 6, 2026

Bass told EFE that she considered the statement «irresponsible» because a president’s primary responsibility is to protect Americans.

The mayor argued that Trump had effectively suggested to a country the United States considers an enemy that Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest city, could be attacked.

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Bass clarified, however, that she is not aware of any specific threat against the city and expressed confidence in the security measures that remain in place.

«When a president says that, it undoubtedly makes Angelenos feel vulnerable,» the mayor told EFE.