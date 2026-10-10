Federal judge halts deportation of Dominican man.

ICE agents fired shots while he was with his son.

Lawyers denounce insufficient medical care and pain.

ICE Oscar Belgal. A federal judge prohibited U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from deporting Oscar Belgal, a 28-year-old Dominican man who was shot during a migration operation in New York, while he was inside his vehicle with his five-year-old son.

The decision was issued on Friday, October 9, by Judge Paul Oetken, who ordered that the immigrant be kept in custody in New York or New Jersey while he reviews an urgent request from his lawyers to secure his release.

According to the EFE agency, citing The New York Times, Belgal was transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a federal prison in Brooklyn, after being held in ICE custody in Newark, New Jersey.

ICE Oscar Belgal: Dominican Man Shot in Front of His Five-Year-Old Son

The incident occurred on Thursday in Marble Hill, north of Manhattan, when federal agents attempted to detain Belgal while he was inside his vehicle.

During the operation, at least one agent fired seven shots, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. The Dominican man suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to a hospital.

The child who accompanied him was physically unharmed. However, Governor Kathy Hochul said that the boy was deeply affected by what happened.

According to statements collected by EFE, Hochul indicated that the child is now back with his mother but is «traumatized» and «not speaking.»