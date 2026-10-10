Federal Judge Blocks Deportation of Dominican Man Shot by ICE
Posted on 10/10/26 at 05:46
- Federal judge halts deportation of Dominican man.
- ICE agents fired shots while he was with his son.
- Lawyers denounce insufficient medical care and pain.
ICE Oscar Belgal. A federal judge prohibited U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from deporting Oscar Belgal, a 28-year-old Dominican man who was shot during a migration operation in New York, while he was inside his vehicle with his five-year-old son.
The decision was issued on Friday, October 9, by Judge Paul Oetken, who ordered that the immigrant be kept in custody in New York or New Jersey while he reviews an urgent request from his lawyers to secure his release.
According to the EFE agency, citing The New York Times, Belgal was transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a federal prison in Brooklyn, after being held in ICE custody in Newark, New Jersey.
ICE Oscar Belgal: Dominican Man Shot in Front of His Five-Year-Old Son
The incident occurred on Thursday in Marble Hill, north of Manhattan, when federal agents attempted to detain Belgal while he was inside his vehicle.
During the operation, at least one agent fired seven shots, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. The Dominican man suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to a hospital.
The child who accompanied him was physically unharmed. However, Governor Kathy Hochul said that the boy was deeply affected by what happened.
According to statements collected by EFE, Hochul indicated that the child is now back with his mother but is «traumatized» and «not speaking.»
Lawyers Claim He Still Has a Bullet in His Body
Belgal’s medical situation also raised concerns among his legal representatives, who questioned the conditions of his detention after the shooting.
Paige Austin, a lawyer with the organization Make The Road, stated that the Dominican man spent the night in «a cell, not a hospital bed,» despite having been shot just hours earlier.
The legal representative added that Belgal continues to feel «pain» and claims that he «still has a bullet in his body.»
According to prosecutors, the man was discharged from the hospital around 10 pm on Thursday and was later transferred to New Jersey.
Why Was ICE Trying to Detain the Dominican Man?
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed that Belgal has a criminal record and linked him to the Dominican gang Trinitarios.
The agency stated that the man «used his car as a weapon» when he allegedly accelerated towards the agents as they attempted to execute an arrest warrant.
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that the officials were unaware that there was a child inside the vehicle when they opened fire.
These claims align with the official federal government version and are part of an incident that is still under investigation.
ICE Oscar Belgal: Investigating the Shooting and Protests Against ICE
BREAKING: A federal judge has halted the deportation of Oscar Belgal, the man shot by an ICE agent during an operation in the Bronx Thursday.
The ruling also limits where ICE can transfer him while his legal challenge proceeds. https://t.co/HT22qjqpEy
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 9, 2026
The DHS and the FBI are investigating the shooting. Additionally, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced an investigation into the actions of the federal agents.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani criticized the operation and noted that the agents were wearing masks and construction vests, making them difficult to identify.
🇺🇸 #EEUU | The #NYPD released body camera videos of the first police officers to attend to Oscar Belgal, 28, shot by #ICE agents in the #Bronx, in front of his five-year-old son.
According to authorities, the man was trying to evade arrest.
📹 AFP https://t.co/AofWJYR36z
— Michelle Rivera (@michelleriveraa) October 9, 2026
Immigrant advocacy organizations called for a protest in Foley Square, Manhattan, to demand explanations, the release of images of the incident, and accountability for what happened.
As the investigations progress, the court order temporarily prevents Belgal’s deportation, but it does not mean that he has been released or that his immigration situation has been resolved.
Source: EFE agency, with information attributed to The New York Times, ABC, DHS, and New York authorities.
New details are emerging on Thursday’s incident in the Bronx where ICE shot and wounded a man now-identified as Oscar Belgal, a Dominican national.
DHS official Marco Charles said Belgal «weaponized his vehicle» against ICE officers.
A five-year-old boy, suspected to be Belgal’s son, was in the backseat of the car when Bengal was shot.
https://t.co/HClX5aRZuh
— ABC News (@ABC) October 9, 2026