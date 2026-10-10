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Pentagon Announces Nidal Hasan Execution Will Be Broadcast Live
The Pentagon plans to livestream the December 3 execution of Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009.
By  Ernesto Iván Vargas Martínez
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Pentágono transmitirá en vivo la ejecución de Nidal Hasan, Pentagon Announces Nidal Hasan Execution Will Be Broadcast Live
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Posted on 10/09/26 at 20:11

  • Pentagon confirms Nidal Hasan execution broadcast.
  • Execution scheduled for December 3.
  • Hasan murdered 13 people.

The execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, convicted of the Fort Hood massacre in Texas, is generating controversy over the planned method and the Pentagon’s decision to broadcast it live.

The former U.S. Army major was sentenced to death for killing 13 people during a shooting on November 5, 2009.

The execution is scheduled for December 3, 2026, and the Army has confirmed that Hasan will be executed by firing squad.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the procedure would be public, while the Pentagon later confirmed plans to livestream the execution, a decision that has raised questions about the limits surrounding military executions.

Pentagon to Broadcast Nidal Hasan Execution Live

According to the information released, Hegseth said authorities would ensure that the public could observe Nidal Hasan’s execution.

“We’ll make sure that people can see it, that it’s public,” the official said, according to the provided material.

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The Pentagon later confirmed that the execution is expected to be livestreamed, going beyond simply allowing observers to witness the procedure.

The use of a firing squad has also raised questions, as the method is exceptional within the U.S. penal system.

Fort Hood Massacre: 13 Dead and Over 30 Injured

On November 5, 2009, Nidal Hasan opened fire on military personnel and civilians inside a processing center at Fort Hood, Texas.

The attack left 13 people dead and more than 30 injured, becoming one of the deadliest acts of violence ever carried out at a U.S. military installation.

Hasan worked as an Army psychiatrist and held the rank of major when he carried out the shooting near Killeen, Texas.

After being wounded and detained, he faced a military trial that concluded in 2013 with a guilty verdict and a death sentence.

Firing Squad at Fort Hood: Official Date and Procedure

The Army confirmed that the execution is scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time.

The execution will take place at Fort Hood after Donald Trump approved the death sentence on October 2, following the completion of the appellate process.

If carried out, it will be the first U.S. military execution since 1961 and the first execution by firing squad carried out by the Armed Forces since 1945.

The Pentagon also confirmed plans to livestream the procedure, although it has not yet specified which platforms will carry the broadcast.

What Can Happen Before Nidal Hasan’s Execution?

The case may still face new legal challenges related to the execution, although the conviction and execution date have already received official approval.

The decision also reopens debate over the death penalty, the public broadcast of executions, and the treatment of victims.

For the families of the 13 people murdered, December represents a new judicial stage more than 17 years after the massacre.

Meanwhile, military authorities will have to specify the details of the broadcast and the conditions under which the sentence will be carried out.

Sources: Univision, El Heraldo de México.

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