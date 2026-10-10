Pentagon confirms Nidal Hasan execution broadcast.

Execution scheduled for December 3.

Hasan murdered 13 people.

The execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, convicted of the Fort Hood massacre in Texas, is generating controversy over the planned method and the Pentagon’s decision to broadcast it live.

The former U.S. Army major was sentenced to death for killing 13 people during a shooting on November 5, 2009.

The execution is scheduled for December 3, 2026, and the Army has confirmed that Hasan will be executed by firing squad.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the procedure would be public, while the Pentagon later confirmed plans to livestream the execution, a decision that has raised questions about the limits surrounding military executions.

Pentagon to Broadcast Nidal Hasan Execution Live

🚨 WOW! SecWar Pete Hegseth just announced the firing squad execution of Fort Hood Islamist terrorist Nidal Hasan will be **PUBLIC** At the SAME time and place where Hasan carried out the attack. «We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it. That it’s public. Because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things!» «He’s gonna get a firing squad of soldiers. As it should be.» @JackPosobiec: Did he make any final requests? HEGSETH: «Don’t care. We’ll see him on December 3rd.» 🥶 Hasan murdered 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009 while yelling «Allahu Akbar» and wounded more than 30 others He was sentenced to death in 2013 and then sat on death row for over a DECADE. The Acting Sec. of the Army made it official The victims’ families finally get JUSTICE 🙏🏻 Our SecWar is stone COLD when it comes to traitors like this who take American lives. @RealAmVoice — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2026

According to the information released, Hegseth said authorities would ensure that the public could observe Nidal Hasan’s execution.