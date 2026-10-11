Ocasio-Cortez Demands Target Stop Allowing ICE to Use Its Parking Lots
Posted on 10/11/26 at 16:13
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling for an independent investigation after a federal agent shot a Dominican man who was traveling with his 5-year-old son.
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is demanding that Target prevent the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from using its parking lots for immigration operations in New York.
– Why it matters: The demand comes after a shooting in Marble Hill that left an immigrant injured and sparked a dispute over federal action.
Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Target of Facilitating ICE Operations
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, seized on a story involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement to demand that Target stores stop all cooperation with federal authorities. “Today in Marble Hill, ICE agents fired multiple shots at a man… w-j.co/s/e275e https://t.co/JMAUY6Y1PM
— The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) October 10, 2026
Ocasio-Cortez questioned why the retail chain allows its properties in the Bronx to be used as staging areas for ICE operations.
The lawmaker called the practice «unacceptable» and warned that it could put residents, workers, and customers at risk.
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Her statement demands that Target heed New York officials’ requests to prevent its facilities from being used for such purposes.
– The demand: The congresswoman is calling on Target to stop allowing its parking lots to be used by immigration agents in the Bronx.
– The limit: The statement does not establish that Target specifically authorized the operation during which the shooting occurred.
ICE Agent Shoots Dominican Man in Front of His Son
Target denies working with ICE after shooting near NYC store https://t.co/7xuH0kPeH2
📸 CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images https://t.co/U5g94wJjOx
— 1010 WINS on 92.3 FM (@1010WINS) October 9, 2026
The political confrontation began after a federal agent shot Oscar Belgal, a 28-year-old Dominican man, in Marble Hill.
Belgal was inside a car with his 5-year-old son when he was shot, according to the information provided.
The child was unharmed, while his father suffered gunshot wounds. Available information does not specify his subsequent medical condition.
The incident has prompted inquiries regarding the conditions under which the agents discharged their firearms during the intervention. The victim is a 28-year-old man from the Dominican Republic, who was accompanied by his minor son. Representative Ocasio-Cortez has called for an independent review and the complete release of body camera footage related to the incident.
Target Faces Questions Over Use of Its Parking Lots
The controversy also raises questions about the responsibility of commercial establishments when federal agents use spaces normally intended for customers.
Target stated that it does not have cooperation agreements with ICE, according to a report regarding the company’s response. However, local authorities have previously expressed concerns about immigration agents’ frequent use of the parking lot and have requested measures to prevent it.
It’s important to note that Ocasio-Cortez’s demand does not constitute a court order compelling Target to prohibit ICE access.
Mamdani and the Trump Administration Clash Over Shooting
Mayor Zohran Mamdani accused federal agents of generating fear among immigrant communities and called for an end to their operations in New York.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin rejected the criticism and defended the intervention against Belgal, who authorities say has a criminal record.
According to the federal version, Belgal tried to escape and rammed agents’ vehicles. Witnesses questioned that description of events.
Mullin maintained that the agents were unaware of the child’s presence when the shooting occurred. The circumstances of the use of force are still under investigation.
– What’s next: Federal authorities are investigating the shooting, while demands persist for the release of footage and clarification of the conflicting accounts.
The dispute leaves two questions open: the circumstances of the shooting and the use of commercial parking lots as staging areas for immigration operations.
Source: Efe