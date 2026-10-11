Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling for an independent investigation after a federal agent shot a Dominican man who was traveling with his 5-year-old son.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is demanding that Target prevent the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from using its parking lots for immigration operations in New York.

– Why it matters: The demand comes after a shooting in Marble Hill that left an immigrant injured and sparked a dispute over federal action.

Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Target of Facilitating ICE Operations

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, seized on a story involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement to demand that Target stores stop all cooperation with federal authorities. “Today in Marble Hill, ICE agents fired multiple shots at a man… w-j.​co/s/e275e https://t.co/JMAUY6Y1PM — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) October 10, 2026

Ocasio-Cortez questioned why the retail chain allows its properties in the Bronx to be used as staging areas for ICE operations.

The lawmaker called the practice «unacceptable» and warned that it could put residents, workers, and customers at risk.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: ICE vehicle runs over a man in Houston: demands for videos and answers about the operation

Her statement demands that Target heed New York officials’ requests to prevent its facilities from being used for such purposes.

– The demand: The congresswoman is calling on Target to stop allowing its parking lots to be used by immigration agents in the Bronx.

– The limit: The statement does not establish that Target specifically authorized the operation during which the shooting occurred.