Christa Pike wakes up after failed execution

Lawyers confirm she is walking in the hospital.

Tennessee suspends executions for the rest of 2026.

Christa Pike is sitting up. Christa Pike, the woman who survived a failed execution involving two doses of pentobarbital on September 30 in Tennessee, is now sitting up and walking in the hospital, according to a member of her legal team.

In statements made late Wednesday to BBC Radio 4, attorney Stephen Ferrell said that although he had not spoken directly with Pike, he had been told she was already moving around her hospital room, although she remained somewhat mentally confused.

Another of Pike’s attorneys had revealed the first words she spoke after waking up: «Where am I?» and «Who are you?»

Christa Pike Sits Up: Attorney Says He Was Surprised

Christa Pike has pneumonia and no function of her arms after a botched execution left her critically injured and temporarily on a ventilator, her attorneys said. Whit Johnson reports. https://t.co/pPcvodBNVq — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 8, 2026

Attorney Randy Spivey, who clarified that he was not present when Pike woke up on Tuesday, spoke with reporters outside the Davidson County courthouse in Tennessee on Wednesday after a hearing in the case.

«To everyone’s surprise — including mine, her legal team, and the medical team — Christa woke up and started talking,» the attorney explained.

Although he welcomed the news that his client had awakened after several days unconscious following her failed execution on September 30, he warned that «she has a long road to recovery ahead of her.»