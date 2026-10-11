Investigating a possible hit-and-run involving a newborn.

Genetic tests reveal alleged incestuous abuse.

Father, suspect in the case, arrested in Mexico.

Baby Angelita Case. The investigation into the death of baby Angelita, a newborn found dead alongside a California road, took a turn after authorities revealed that she may have been run over by a vehicle driven by her own mother, a 14-year-old teenager.

The case has caused widespread shock due to DNA tests determining that the baby was born after the minor became pregnant with her own father, Sergio Gálvez Pérez, who was arrested in Mexico.

According to ABC7, investigators presented new details during a press conference held on Thursday, October 8, although they have not yet definitively established how the newborn died.

How Did Baby Angelita Die in California? Baby Angelita Case

Mother of teen girl whose baby was found dead arrested in Monterey County https://t.co/n3Gv4X2533 https://t.co/GdVlZ8xpXL — SFGATE (@SFGate) October 7, 2026

The body of the infant was found on August 1 along Struve Road in Moss Landing, a community in Monterey County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators found signs suggesting that the newborn may have been moved from her birthplace under a car.

Detective Richard Geng explained that a large bloodstain located several meters from the body led investigators to consider this possibility.

According to ABC7, authorities believe that her teenage mother drove the vehicle that possibly ran over the baby.

However, this is an investigative hypothesis, not a judicial conclusion about the minor’s responsibility.

Geng also noted that, at that time, they had not found evidence directly linking Sergio Gálvez Pérez to the newborn’s death.