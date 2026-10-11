Baby Angelita Case: 14-Year-Old Mother Investigated for Possible Involvement in Newborn’s Death
Posted on 10/11/26 at 13:12
- Investigating a possible hit-and-run involving a newborn.
- Genetic tests reveal alleged incestuous abuse.
- Father, suspect in the case, arrested in Mexico.
The case has caused widespread shock due to DNA tests determining that the baby was born after the minor became pregnant with her own father, Sergio Gálvez Pérez, who was arrested in Mexico.
According to ABC7, investigators presented new details during a press conference held on Thursday, October 8, although they have not yet definitively established how the newborn died.
How Did Baby Angelita Die in California? Baby Angelita Case
Mother of teen girl whose baby was found dead arrested in Monterey County https://t.co/n3Gv4X2533 https://t.co/GdVlZ8xpXL
— SFGATE (@SFGate) October 7, 2026
The body of the infant was found on August 1 along Struve Road in Moss Landing, a community in Monterey County.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators found signs suggesting that the newborn may have been moved from her birthplace under a car.
Detective Richard Geng explained that a large bloodstain located several meters from the body led investigators to consider this possibility.
According to ABC7, authorities believe that her teenage mother drove the vehicle that possibly ran over the baby.
However, this is an investigative hypothesis, not a judicial conclusion about the minor’s responsibility.
Geng also noted that, at that time, they had not found evidence directly linking Sergio Gálvez Pérez to the newborn’s death.
Baby Angelita Case: Father Accused of Abusing Daughter Arrested in Mexico
Baby Angelita Case: Cops believe 14-year-old mother was driving car that ran over child.
🎥: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco https://t.co/bDOs1lsG7N
— TMZ (@TMZ) October 9, 2026
Genetic tests confirmed that Sergio Gálvez Pérez is the biological father of the baby and also of the teenager who gave birth to her, according to ABC7.
U.S. authorities wanted the man for accusations related to sex crimes against his daughter and alleged kidnapping.
According to N+ Univision, he was located and arrested in Mexico on charges related to narcotics possession, while the teenager was found safe.
NBC News had previously reported that the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office had explicitly recognized the young girl as a victim of alleged sexual abuse by her father.
U.S. authorities had issued an Amber Alert to locate both after they were seen together in Salinas in August.
Mother of Teenager Also Arrested
A 14-year-old girl is accused of giving birth on the side of a road and leaving the infant to die in Monterey County.
Investigators named the deceased newborn “Baby Angelita.»
Angelita’s young mother is at-large and wanted on suspicion of murder. The murder suspect’s father, Sergio Galvez Perez, is wanted on suspicion of incest and child sex crimes.
Investigators believe Perez is hiding out with his teen daughter.
Sheriff Nieto said, «Perez is the biological father of the 14-year-old murder suspect and the biological father of Baby Angelita.”
Nieto said, «I’m here to say to Sergio Galvez Perez: you need to turn yourself in.»
Story: https://t.co/YjO027mfWW
— KRON4 News (@kron4news) September 1, 2026
The investigation also reached Ofelia García Ortega, the teenager’s mother, and baby Angelita’s grandmother, who was arrested on October 6 in Monterey County, facing charges of endangering a minor, contributing to her child’s delinquency, and possessing a fake ID. Investigators allege she stopped her daughter from going to school, made her work in the fields, and let her drive despite being underage.
What Will Happen to the 14-Year-Old?
Missing California Teen Rescued in Mexico; Father Arrested in Incest and Child Sex Case
Mexican authorities have rescued a missing 14-year-old girl from Monterey County, California, and arrested her father.
Investigators believe the teenager, Diana Galves Ortega, is the mother of «Baby Angelita,» an infant found dead on the side of a road. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office stated that the girl’s father, Sergio Galves Perez, was also the biological father of the deceased newborn. He now faces incest and child sex charges.
— Matt Robinson (@mattrobinson) October 6, 2026
The teenager’s legal situation continues to be particularly delicate due to authorities identifying her as a victim of alleged sexual abuse.
NBC News reported that the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office had stated in September that it had not received a request to file criminal charges against her.
🥶 Read «14-Year-Old Allegedly Impregnated by Father Is Found Safe as Dad Is Arrested, Months After Newborn Was Found Dead» on SmartNews: 🇺🇸 https://t.co/wxLbsVzk6B #SmartNews
~ ⚠️
California 🚨 authorities 👮 had issued 📢 an Amber Alert ⚠️ for Diana 👩 on Sept. 6 📅, weeks ⏳ after a newborn 👶 believed 🤔 to be hers 🧬 was found 🔎 dead 💔 on the side 🛣️ of a road 🚧 in north ⬆️ Monterey County 📍 on Aug. 1 📆. Authorities 🚔 alleged ⚖️ that Diana 👩 left 🚶 the infant 👶, dubbed 🏷️ “Baby Angelita” 👼 by police 👮, on the roadside 🌑 after giving birth 🩸. 🧐
— foxx0 (@foxx_0_) October 5, 2026
ABC7 reported on October 9 that no formal charges had yet been filed regarding the new findings presented at the press conference.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of baby Angelita’s death, seeking to clarify the facts and determine the corresponding responsibilities.
Sources: ABC7 Los Angeles (KABC), N+ Univision, and NBC News.