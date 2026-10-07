Trump Sparks Criticism After Saying Iran Could «Destroy» Los Angeles or San Diego
Posted on 10/07/26 at 09:25
- Trump mentions destruction of California cities
- San Diego mayor demands apology
- White House clarifies president’s words.
Trump Iran Los Angeles. President Donald Trump sparked a wave of criticism after stating during a rally in Nebraska that Iran could «destroy» Los Angeles or San Diego as a «small price to pay», in remarks related to the conflict with that country.
«Let them destroy Los Angeles, let them destroy San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and it will all be over very soon», the president expressed during the electoral event, as reported by EFE.
San Diego Mayor Demands Apology from Trump
San Diego’s Democratic Mayor, Todd Gloria, called on the president to publicly retract his statements and apologize to the city’s residents.
«President Trump should retract these statements and apologize to the people of San Diego», Gloria stated in a statement quoted by EFE.
The mayor added that San Diego residents deserve a president who values their lives, recognizes the service of military families, and takes his responsibility as commander-in-chief seriously.
The words provoked special rejection in San Diego, a city that hosts a significant US military presence and amphibious training activities.
Republican Also Distances Himself from Trump
Criticism did not come only from Democratic politicians. Jim Desmond, Republican candidate for the House of Representatives in San Diego and a Navy veteran, expressed his disagreement with Trump.
«I strongly disagree with President Trump’s comments», Desmond wrote on X. While noting that the US must confront Iran and defend its interests, he recalled that the commander-in-chief’s primary responsibility is to protect Americans.
Desmond stated that he served to «protect Americans, not to consider US cities as an acceptable price of war».
«No American city is expendable, and no American family should ever be treated as collateral damage», he added.
California’s Democratic Governor, Gavin Newsom, also reacted and called the statement «repugnant and disqualifying». Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also criticized the president’s words, according to EFE.
Trump Iran Los Angeles: White House Explains What Trump Meant
In the face of reactions generated by the statements, the White House came out to clarify the president’s message.
Steven Cheung, White House director of communications, stated on social media that Trump «was clearly saying that American cities would have been threatened if Iran had not been stopped from seeking nuclear weapons».
Trump made the comments during a rally held in Grand Island, Nebraska, in support of Senator Pete Ricketts’ campaign ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
According to EFE, the episode also exposed discrepancies within the Republican Party, particularly among candidates seeking to distance themselves from the president before the elections.