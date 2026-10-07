Trump mentions destruction of California cities

San Diego mayor demands apology

White House clarifies president’s words.

Trump Iran Los Angeles. President Donald Trump sparked a wave of criticism after stating during a rally in Nebraska that Iran could «destroy» Los Angeles or San Diego as a «small price to pay», in remarks related to the conflict with that country.

«Let them destroy Los Angeles, let them destroy San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and it will all be over very soon», the president expressed during the electoral event, as reported by EFE.

San Diego Mayor Demands Apology from Trump

San Diego’s Democratic Mayor, Todd Gloria, called on the president to publicly retract his statements and apologize to the city’s residents.

«President Trump should retract these statements and apologize to the people of San Diego», Gloria stated in a statement quoted by EFE.

The mayor added that San Diego residents deserve a president who values their lives, recognizes the service of military families, and takes his responsibility as commander-in-chief seriously.

The words provoked special rejection in San Diego, a city that hosts a significant US military presence and amphibious training activities.