Christa Pike is conscious and speaking after failed execution

Texas prepares new execution with pentobarbital

Lawyers seek to delay Texas lethal injection

Christa Pike is conscious and able to speak one week after surviving a lethal injection attempt in Tennessee. As her recovery continues, Texas has scheduled a new execution using pentobarbital, the same drug used in the failed procedure involving Pike.

The execution of 46-year-old Jamaal Howard would be the first in the United States since the incident involving Pike, a precedent his lawyers have cited in asking Texas Governor Greg Abbott to delay the procedure for 30 days.

Christa Pike Conscious After Surviving

Christa Pike is awake and speaking, and now her attorneys are heading to court demanding Tennessee preserve evidence from the failed attempt to execute her. Her lawyers say Pike remains hospitalized with severe damage to her arms, including burns and blisters, and faces a lengthy recovery after surviving two doses of pentobarbital during the Sept. 30 lethal injection attempt. The legal team wants evidence including drug lot numbers, needles and execution logs preserved as questions mount over exactly what happened inside the execution chamber. Gov. Bill Lee has halted further executions this year and ordered an independent review of the state’s actions. Pike was sentenced to death for her role in the 1995 torture and murder of fellow Job Corps student Colleen Slemmer. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 7, 2026

“Her recovery has no medical precedent. Her prognosis remains uncertain, but at a minimum, we foresee a long recovery,” Pike’s lawyers, Randy Spivey and Kelly Gleason, said, as reported by EFE.

Christa Pike, 50, continues to receive medical care after surviving two doses of pentobarbital administered during the failed execution attempt on Sept. 30.

According to her lawyers, she remains handcuffed to a gurney in intensive care and under police custody.

The failed procedure was the second recorded this year in Tennessee. Following the incident, Governor Bill Lee temporarily suspended all scheduled executions in the state for the remainder of 2026.

In addition, Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada resigned.