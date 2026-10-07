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Christa Pike Conscious After Failed Execution as Texas Prepares Another Lethal Injection
Texas plans to execute Jamaal Howard with pentobarbital, the same drug used in the failed execution attempt involving Christa Pike.
By  Alonso González Bañuelas
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Christa Pike está consciente, Christa Pike Conscious After Failed Execution as Texas Prepares Another Lethal Injection

Posted on 10/07/26 at 18:00

  • Christa Pike is conscious and speaking after failed execution
  • Texas prepares new execution with pentobarbital
  • Lawyers seek to delay Texas lethal injection

Christa Pike is conscious and able to speak one week after surviving a lethal injection attempt in Tennessee. As her recovery continues, Texas has scheduled a new execution using pentobarbital, the same drug used in the failed procedure involving Pike.

The execution of 46-year-old Jamaal Howard would be the first in the United States since the incident involving Pike, a precedent his lawyers have cited in asking Texas Governor Greg Abbott to delay the procedure for 30 days.

Christa Pike Conscious After Surviving

“Her recovery has no medical precedent. Her prognosis remains uncertain, but at a minimum, we foresee a long recovery,” Pike’s lawyers, Randy Spivey and Kelly Gleason, said, as reported by EFE.

Christa Pike, 50, continues to receive medical care after surviving two doses of pentobarbital administered during the failed execution attempt on Sept. 30.

According to her lawyers, she remains handcuffed to a gurney in intensive care and under police custody.

The failed procedure was the second recorded this year in Tennessee. Following the incident, Governor Bill Lee temporarily suspended all scheduled executions in the state for the remainder of 2026.

In addition, Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada resigned.

Texas Prepares Another Execution With the Same Drug

As Pike continues to recover, Texas has scheduled the execution of Jamaal Howard, who was convicted in 2000 of shooting and killing Vickie Swartout, a gas station clerk in Silsbee, during a robbery.

According to EFE, Howard’s legal team has repeatedly asked for the execution to be stopped, arguing that their client has an intellectual disability.

Following the Pike case, his lawyers asked Governor Abbott to delay the execution for 30 days so authorities can determine whether the drug Texas plans to use is safe.

Howard “should not be executed with a drug whose history the State has refused to show to his lawyers, just days after that same drug failed in another state,” his attorneys said in a letter distributed by The Texas Tribune.

Pentobarbital Under Scrutiny

The pentobarbital Texas plans to administer to Howard is the same type of drug used during Pike’s failed execution.

According to The Texas Tribune, cited by EFE, Texas obtains the substance from compounding pharmacies because large pharmaceutical companies refuse to supply drugs for executions.

Because of limited supplies, the state tests available vials and extends their use dates when officials determine they remain effective, a practice critics have questioned.

If there is no last-minute intervention and the execution proceeds, Howard will become the seventh inmate executed in Texas during 2026 and the 30th in the United States this year.

Pike, meanwhile, continues to face a recovery whose prognosis, according to her lawyers, remains uncertain.

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