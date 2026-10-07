Christa Pike Conscious After Failed Execution as Texas Prepares Another Lethal Injection
Posted on 10/07/26 at 18:00
- Christa Pike is conscious and speaking after failed execution
- Texas prepares new execution with pentobarbital
- Lawyers seek to delay Texas lethal injection
Christa Pike is conscious and able to speak one week after surviving a lethal injection attempt in Tennessee. As her recovery continues, Texas has scheduled a new execution using pentobarbital, the same drug used in the failed procedure involving Pike.
The execution of 46-year-old Jamaal Howard would be the first in the United States since the incident involving Pike, a precedent his lawyers have cited in asking Texas Governor Greg Abbott to delay the procedure for 30 days.
Christa Pike Conscious After Surviving
Christa Pike is awake and speaking, and now her attorneys are heading to court demanding Tennessee preserve evidence from the failed attempt to execute her.
Her lawyers say Pike remains hospitalized with severe damage to her arms, including burns and blisters, and faces a lengthy recovery after surviving two doses of pentobarbital during the Sept. 30 lethal injection attempt.
The legal team wants evidence including drug lot numbers, needles and execution logs preserved as questions mount over exactly what happened inside the execution chamber.
Gov. Bill Lee has halted further executions this year and ordered an independent review of the state’s actions. Pike was sentenced to death for her role in the 1995 torture and murder of fellow Job Corps student Colleen Slemmer.
— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 7, 2026
“Her recovery has no medical precedent. Her prognosis remains uncertain, but at a minimum, we foresee a long recovery,” Pike’s lawyers, Randy Spivey and Kelly Gleason, said, as reported by EFE.
Christa Pike, 50, continues to receive medical care after surviving two doses of pentobarbital administered during the failed execution attempt on Sept. 30.
According to her lawyers, she remains handcuffed to a gurney in intensive care and under police custody.
The failed procedure was the second recorded this year in Tennessee. Following the incident, Governor Bill Lee temporarily suspended all scheduled executions in the state for the remainder of 2026.
In addition, Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada resigned.
Texas Prepares Another Execution With the Same Drug
🚨 EXECUTION TOMORROW: TEXAS TO EXECUTE JAMAAL HOWARD USING PENTOBARBITAL❗️
Texas is scheduled to execute Jamaal Howard Wednesday for the 2000 murder of 42-year-old Vickie Swartout, a convenience-store clerk in Silsbee.
Prosecutors said Howard entered the Chevron armed with a stolen gun, walked into the office and shot Vickie once in the chest.
He then stole $114 from the register and reached over Vickie as she lay dying to take a carton of cigarettes. The murder was captured on surveillance video.
Howard is scheduled to die by lethal injection using pentobarbital at 6 p.m. CT
Last-minute efforts to stop the execution remain underway.
Remember the victim: Vickie Swartout.
— Lindsay 🇺🇸 (@TheLinzerShow) October 6, 2026
As Pike continues to recover, Texas has scheduled the execution of Jamaal Howard, who was convicted in 2000 of shooting and killing Vickie Swartout, a gas station clerk in Silsbee, during a robbery.
According to EFE, Howard’s legal team has repeatedly asked for the execution to be stopped, arguing that their client has an intellectual disability.
Following the Pike case, his lawyers asked Governor Abbott to delay the execution for 30 days so authorities can determine whether the drug Texas plans to use is safe.
Howard “should not be executed with a drug whose history the State has refused to show to his lawyers, just days after that same drug failed in another state,” his attorneys said in a letter distributed by The Texas Tribune.
Pentobarbital Under Scrutiny
The pentobarbital Texas plans to administer to Howard is the same type of drug used during Pike’s failed execution.
According to The Texas Tribune, cited by EFE, Texas obtains the substance from compounding pharmacies because large pharmaceutical companies refuse to supply drugs for executions.
Because of limited supplies, the state tests available vials and extends their use dates when officials determine they remain effective, a practice critics have questioned.
If there is no last-minute intervention and the execution proceeds, Howard will become the seventh inmate executed in Texas during 2026 and the 30th in the United States this year.
Pike, meanwhile, continues to face a recovery whose prognosis, according to her lawyers, remains uncertain.