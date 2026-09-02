ICE Arrests 2,100 in New York Immigration Operation, Issues Warning
Posted on09/02/26 at 06:00
- ICE reports 2,100 arrests in New York
- Operation lasted 30 days
- DHS vows to continue deployment
The Trump administration announced the arrest of 2,100 people during a 30-day immigration operation across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin presented the results of the so-called “Operation Rotten Apple” on Tuesday as part of the federal government’s immigration crackdown.
Mullin described those arrested as “criminals” and said the group included alleged gang members and people convicted of serious crimes, although he did not provide a complete breakdown of the 2,100 cases during the announcement.
The official also issued a broader warning: Federal authorities will continue searching for and deporting people who are in the United States without legal immigration status, even if they have no criminal convictions.
ICE Operation in New York Deepens Clash With Local Authorities
🚨| The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Operation Rotten Apple has resulted in the arrest of thousands of undocumented immigrants in New York, a state governed by Democrats, while Kathy Hochul prohibits local police from collaborating with the Immigration and… pic.twitter.com/jvUB09CEF1
— Claro y Directo (@ClaroyDirecto_) September 1, 2026
DHS attributed part of the deployment to sanctuary policies and accused Democratic officials in New York of restricting cooperation between local police and federal immigration agents.
Mullin directly criticized New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, questioning state and local restrictions on cooperation with ICE.
One point of conflict is the law known as “Local Police, Local Crimes,” which restricts 287(g) agreements that allow local authorities to perform certain immigration enforcement duties.
According to Mullin, New York jails have released approximately 13,000 people who were subject to DHS or ICE detainers, a figure the federal government cited to justify additional deployments.
DHS Warns ICE Arrests Will Continue in New York
🇺🇸‼️ | Markwayne Mullin, Secretary of Homeland Security, held a press conference and revealed the «Operation Rotten Apple» in New York. The mission was a success because it jailed 2,100 criminals in 30 days. «We did this because New York has a very socialist mayor, who is… pic.twitter.com/AcOuJfrPV6
— UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) September 1, 2026
The secretary said the 2,100 arrests were part of that effort and stated that the operation is not over, meaning New York could face an increased federal presence.
The statement is particularly significant for immigrants without criminal records: Mullin explicitly acknowledged that lacking lawful immigration status can make someone a target for deportation, regardless of previous convictions.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: U.S. Crackdown Shuts Down More Than 110 CDL Schools
Ahead of the midterm elections, the official ruled out immigration patrols around polling places as a general practice, although he left open the possibility of exceptions involving threats or specific detention orders.
He also announced that by late November, immigration agents conducting field operations may begin using body cameras, a measure he said is intended to improve the safety of both personnel and the public.
What Does the New ICE Deployment Mean for Immigrants?
ICE arrested more than 2,100 people living in the U.S. illegally across New York during the past 30 days as part of Operation Rotten Apple, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced Tuesday. #LiveonKVAL #NationalNews #ICE #NewYork #NYC #Mamdani pic.twitter.com/LgB2wM1GRv
— KVAL News (@KVALnews) September 1, 2026
The operation shows that the federal government intends to continue immigration enforcement even when state or municipal governments limit their cooperation, deepening the conflict over so-called sanctuary jurisdictions.
For immigrant families, the key distinction is that the operation is not limited to people convicted of serious crimes, despite DHS initially emphasizing the arrests as part of an operation targeting criminals.
People with questions about their immigration status can review their documents, keep contact information for relatives and attorneys readily available, and understand their rights during interactions with federal agents.
Seeking guidance from an accredited immigration attorney before making decisions about an individual case is also recommended, particularly because circumstances and available protections vary from person to person.