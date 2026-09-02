ICE Arrests 2,100 in New York Immigration Operation, Issues Warning

ICE reports 2,100 arrests in New York

Operation lasted 30 days

DHS vows to continue deployment

The Trump administration announced the arrest of 2,100 people during a 30-day immigration operation across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin presented the results of the so-called “Operation Rotten Apple” on Tuesday as part of the federal government’s immigration crackdown.

Mullin described those arrested as “criminals” and said the group included alleged gang members and people convicted of serious crimes, although he did not provide a complete breakdown of the 2,100 cases during the announcement.

The official also issued a broader warning: Federal authorities will continue searching for and deporting people who are in the United States without legal immigration status, even if they have no criminal convictions.

ICE Operation in New York Deepens Clash With Local Authorities

🚨| The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Operation Rotten Apple has resulted in the arrest of thousands of undocumented immigrants in New York, a state governed by Democrats, while Kathy Hochul prohibits local police from collaborating with the Immigration and… pic.twitter.com/jvUB09CEF1 — Claro y Directo (@ClaroyDirecto_) September 1, 2026

DHS attributed part of the deployment to sanctuary policies and accused Democratic officials in New York of restricting cooperation between local police and federal immigration agents.