U.S. Crackdown Shuts Down More Than 110 CDL Schools
Posted on09/01/26 at 09:40
More than 110 commercial driver’s license (CDL) training schools will be required to immediately suspend operations in the United States as part of a broad federal crackdown on irregularities in the transportation industry.
The Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced on August 31 that the schools would be removed from the Training Provider Registry on an emergency basis. Authorities linked them to more than 5,000 drivers who subsequently failed to meet federal English proficiency requirements.
More Than 5,000 Drivers Under Scrutiny
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) compared roadside inspection results with records from the schools that certified those drivers.
The affected schools will have to stop offering classes, using their facilities for instruction, and conducting behind-the-wheel training.
Additionally, an investigation across 40 states found schools with unlicensed instructors, missing evaluation records, and inadequate facilities for driving practice. More than 160 additional providers received notices of possible removal from the federal registry.
Crackdown Expands to More Than 200 CDL Schools
SHUTDOWN: @USDOT announces a historic crackdown on fraudulent CDL schools. Over 100 of these schools allowed non-English speakers to operate big rig trucks, endangering American citizens.
The Trump Administration’s interagency effort to prosecute fraud and shut down these… pic.twitter.com/4SWbskNWGJ
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 31, 2026
The crackdown also involves the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Authorities announced coordinated inspections at more than 200 driving schools across 23 states.
The investigations cover possible cases of unauthorized employment, identity fraud, CDL irregularities, and other activities involving companies, schools, carriers, and employers.
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The government also announced a nationwide audit of third-party examiners responsible for administering commercial driver’s license tests.
Commercial Drivers Face Increased Scrutiny
According to the Department of Transportation, more than 28,000 drivers have been placed out of service over the past year and a half for failing to meet English proficiency requirements, while more than 30,000 improperly issued licenses held by foreign drivers have been revoked.
These new measures increase pressure on schools, companies, and drivers as the federal government intensifies its oversight of the commercial transportation industry.