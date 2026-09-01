U.S. Crackdown Shuts Down More Than 110 CDL Schools

More than 110 commercial driver’s license (CDL) training schools will be required to immediately suspend operations in the United States as part of a broad federal crackdown on irregularities in the transportation industry.

The Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced on August 31 that the schools would be removed from the Training Provider Registry on an emergency basis. Authorities linked them to more than 5,000 drivers who subsequently failed to meet federal English proficiency requirements.

More Than 5,000 Drivers Under Scrutiny

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) compared roadside inspection results with records from the schools that certified those drivers.

The affected schools will have to stop offering classes, using their facilities for instruction, and conducting behind-the-wheel training.

Additionally, an investigation across 40 states found schools with unlicensed instructors, missing evaluation records, and inadequate facilities for driving practice. More than 160 additional providers received notices of possible removal from the federal registry.

Crackdown Expands to More Than 200 CDL Schools