ICE Raid in Memphis Leaves 120 Detained, Families Seeking Answers

ICE raid in Memphis

At least 120 people detained

Families search for detained loved ones

A large ICE raid in Memphis caused alarm among immigrant families after federal agents entered a crowded Tennessee nightclub during the early morning hours.

Witnesses cited by N+ Univision said that at least 120 people were detained and transported in buses and vans, although ICE has not yet officially confirmed that number.

The operation began around 1 a.m., when agents surrounded the area before detaining people inside the establishment.

The scale of the operation surprised residents and community organizations as relatives began seeking information about the whereabouts and immigration status of those detained.

Witnesses Describe Tense Scenes During ICE Raid

José Salazar told N+ Univision that he saw young people and children crying, as well as women seeking answers after their relatives were detained.

“When I arrived at the scene, there were many young people crying because their parents had been detained. There were children crying, women screaming, and daughters screaming,” Salazar recalled.