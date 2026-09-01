ICE Raid in Memphis Leaves 120 Detained, Families Seeking Answers
Posted on09/01/26 at 07:30
- ICE raid in Memphis
- At least 120 people detained
- Families search for detained loved ones
A large ICE raid in Memphis caused alarm among immigrant families after federal agents entered a crowded Tennessee nightclub during the early morning hours.
Witnesses cited by N+ Univision said that at least 120 people were detained and transported in buses and vans, although ICE has not yet officially confirmed that number.
The operation began around 1 a.m., when agents surrounded the area before detaining people inside the establishment.
The scale of the operation surprised residents and community organizations as relatives began seeking information about the whereabouts and immigration status of those detained.
Witnesses Describe Tense Scenes During ICE Raid
José Salazar told N+ Univision that he saw young people and children crying, as well as women seeking answers after their relatives were detained.
“When I arrived at the scene, there were many young people crying because their parents had been detained. There were children crying, women screaming, and daughters screaming,” Salazar recalled.
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The witness added that he had been involved in this work for more than 15 years and had never witnessed an immigration enforcement operation of this magnitude in that area of Memphis.
Numerous women were among those detained, while some witnesses said the detainees were divided among several vehicles used during the operation.
Some Detainees May Have Been Transferred
Diego Pérez arrived after the ICE operation had begun and started documenting the situation with his phone, by which time most of the detentions had already occurred.
Pérez explained that he encountered very few relatives because the operation took place during the early morning hours, when many people had gone to the establishment for the night.
Later testimonies collected by Univision indicate that some detainees may have been transferred out of Tennessee, possibly to a detention center in Virginia.
However, ICE has neither confirmed nor denied the possible transfers, and no official public list identifying those detained has been released.
Immigrant Community Seeks Answers After ICE Operation
The operation also prompted conflicting reactions among residents: While some families expressed fear, others supported the authorities’ intervention at the nightclub.
Pérez said there is concern within the community, particularly about the effects the detentions could have on immigrant workers and their families.
Community organizations began contacting relatives to help them locate their loved ones and coordinate the recovery of vehicles belonging to those detained.
Until ICE releases an official report, the reported figure of 120 arrests should be considered preliminary, while relatives continue waiting for information about where those in custody are being held, according to Univisión, Action News 5, and WPLN News.