US Immigration Updates: Visa Caps, Guantanamo, and New Rules

USCIS depletes H-2B visas

Rule changes for students

Guantanamo back in focus

This week brought news for temporary workers, international students, and individuals in immigration custody in the United States.

USCIS depleted its H-2B visa cap, a new rule will affect students starting September 15, and a case rekindled controversy over Guantanamo.

The three key points of the week:

33,000 H-2B visas depleted

New rule for F-1 students

Immigrant transferred to Guantanamo

USCIS Closes H-2B Visa Cap: When Will More Visas Be Available?

USCIS announced on September 11 that it had reached the H-2B visa cap for the first half of fiscal year 2027.

The program has a regular annual limit of 66,000 workers, divided into two periods.

First cap: 33,000 workers.

33,000 workers. Deadline: September 4, 2026.

September 4, 2026. Second cap: another 33,000 workers.

another 33,000 workers. New period: jobs starting April 1, 2027.

USCIS will reject new petitions subject to the cap for jobs with a start date before April 1, received after September 4.

Why does it matter? Sectors such as hospitality, landscaping, construction, and maintenance use H-2B workers to meet temporary or seasonal needs.

But the announcement doesn’t mean H-2B visas will disappear.

Certain petitions and workers may be exempt from the regular cap.

There’s also another date employers should watch: