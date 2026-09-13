Crucial November Dates for Visa Workers: Possible Changes

November will be a key date

H-1B visas will be heavily impacted

The 60-day period remains in effect for now

Thousands of foreign workers in the United States have a date to keep an eye on: November 10, 2026.

This is the last day to submit comments on a proposal by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that seeks to eliminate the discretionary 60-day period after losing a job.

Currently, this margin can allow certain workers to remain legally in the United States while they look for another employer, change their status, or explore other migration options.

However, the scenario could change if DHS later moves forward with a final rule that eliminates this protection.

November 10: the 60-day period may remain in effect

The proposal was published in the Federal Register under the title «Eliminating the Discretionary 60-Day Grace Period» and remains under review.

DHS will receive public comments until November 10, 2026, a stage that allows for the submission of observations before the agency decides how to proceed.

This means something fundamental: the 60-day grace period remains in effect for those who meet the corresponding conditions.

Additionally, the November 10 comment deadline does not mean the proposal will automatically take effect the next day.

After reviewing the comments, DHS may modify the proposal, proceed with a final rule, or make other decisions during the regulatory process.