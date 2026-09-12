H-2B Visa Cap Reached: Late Applications Rejected

All 33,000 USCIS spots filled

Deadline: September 4

The new period starts in April

USCIS announced on Friday, September 11, that it has reached the limit of available H-2B visas for the first half of fiscal year 2027.

The regular cap allows up to 33,000 workers during the first six months, half of the annual limit of 66,000 set by Congress.

The deadline was set on September 4, 2026, when USCIS received enough petitions to reach the maximum for this period.

This means that employers and workers who were seeking to join later now face a significant restriction before the next availability period.

H-2B Visa Cap for 2027 Is Used Up

Why it matters: The closure affects temporary hiring in sectors that depend on foreign workers to cover seasonal or short-term needs.

The fact: The regular cap is divided into 33,000 workers from October to March and another 33,000 from April to September.