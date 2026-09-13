New Visa Proposal Could Force Workers to Leave the US After Job Loss

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed an immigration change that could have significant consequences for thousands of foreign workers who lose their jobs in the United States.

The proposal seeks to eliminate the discretionary 60-day period that currently allows certain work visa holders to remain in the country legally after their employment ends. This time can be used to find a new sponsor or explore other immigration options.

The project was published in the Federal Register under the title “Eliminating the Discretionary 60-Day Grace Period.”

DHS argues that the goal is to more directly link these individuals’ immigration status to the employment or activity that originally allowed them to remain in the United States.

Which Visas Would Be Affected?

The proposal includes workers under H-1B, H-1B1, L-1, O-1, TN, E-1, E-2, and E-3 categories, as well as certain dependent family members.

However, there is a fundamental clarification: the change is not yet in effect.

This is a proposed rule; therefore, the announcement does not mean that foreign workers who have lost their jobs must leave the United States immediately.