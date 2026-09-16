US Judge Blocks New Immigration Rule Hours Before It Takes Effect: What Changes Today?

Immigration rule remains suspended

Students maintain current scheme

Judicial battle remains open

A new immigration rule that was set to change the stay of foreign students, researchers, and journalists in the US as of September 15 has been halted by a decision from a federal judge in Boston.

Federal Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV postponed the implementation of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regulation, which sought to replace the «duration of status» system with determined admission periods.

The resolution came just one day before the changes were set to begin and favored a coalition of higher education organizations and unions that challenged the measure.

For now, the current system continues to apply, and the new restrictions planned for F, J, and I categories cannot be implemented while the judicial order remains in effect.

Judge Blocks New USCIS Immigration Rule

A federal judge temporarily blocked the U.S. government from implementing a new rule that would limit stays for foreign students, journalists and exchange visitors, one day before it was slated to take effect. https://t.co/lDLk9D2iHw — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 15, 2026

The suspended regulation had intended to generally limit the admission of international students with F visas and participants in exchange programs with J visas to four years.