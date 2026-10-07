ICE plans to equip its agents with electric shock gloves capable of causing «intense pain,» according to a military study that was in the agency’s files, reported Radio Santa Fe, a Colombian radio station, based on documents obtained by the watchdog group American Oversight and reporting by the AP.

ICE signed a $16.7 million contract in August to purchase 6,000 pairs of the gloves, according to AP.

contract in August to purchase of the gloves, according to AP. The study concluded that the gloves produced compliance by causing pain, but did not evaluate their health or safety effects.

Why it matters: ICE says the gloves could be used to control people who resist arrest and protesters involved in disturbances. The manufacturer itself warns that they should not be used on children, pregnant women, elderly people, or people with severe disabilities.

What the Military Study Found About ICE Electric Shock Gloves

The testing was conducted in October 2024 at the military prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Soldiers played the roles of combative prisoners and guards. According to the report:

Participants stopped resisting within seconds after receiving the shock.

after receiving the shock. They were left with «fatigue, pain, and excessive fear of receiving another shock.» Some said that simply seeing the glove made them want to comply.

Wet or oily skin made the shock more intense. In one case, discomfort lasted for about 30 minutes.

Unlike a Taser, the glove does not paralyze the body: it works by overloading nerve endings in the skin to cause pain and does not typically leave visible marks.

«The military evaluation in ICE’s own files shows that these gloves can cause ‘intense pain’ and force obedience. It does not establish that they are safe,» said Chioma Chukwu, executive director of American Oversight.

What ICE Says About the Electric Shock Gloves