ICE to Use Electric Shock Gloves That Military Study Says Cause Intense Pain
Posted on 10/07/26 at 16:22
ICE plans to equip its agents with electric shock gloves capable of causing «intense pain,» according to a military study that was in the agency’s files, reported Radio Santa Fe, a Colombian radio station, based on documents obtained by the watchdog group American Oversight and reporting by the AP.
- ICE signed a $16.7 million contract in August to purchase 6,000 pairs of the gloves, according to AP.
- The study concluded that the gloves produced compliance by causing pain, but did not evaluate their health or safety effects.
Why it matters: ICE says the gloves could be used to control people who resist arrest and protesters involved in disturbances. The manufacturer itself warns that they should not be used on children, pregnant women, elderly people, or people with severe disabilities.
What the Military Study Found About ICE Electric Shock Gloves
The testing was conducted in October 2024 at the military prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Soldiers played the roles of combative prisoners and guards. According to the report:
- Participants stopped resisting within seconds after receiving the shock.
- They were left with «fatigue, pain, and excessive fear of receiving another shock.» Some said that simply seeing the glove made them want to comply.
- Wet or oily skin made the shock more intense. In one case, discomfort lasted for about 30 minutes.
Unlike a Taser, the glove does not paralyze the body: it works by overloading nerve endings in the skin to cause pain and does not typically leave visible marks.
«The military evaluation in ICE’s own files shows that these gloves can cause ‘intense pain’ and force obedience. It does not establish that they are safe,» said Chioma Chukwu, executive director of American Oversight.
What ICE Says About the Electric Shock Gloves
In procurement documents, ICE describes the gloves as «distraction and de-escalation devices» and says they are safer than other non-lethal options. According to the agency, they could help de-escalate tense situations «before they turn violent» amid what ICE describes as unprecedented levels of threats against its agents.
Concerns
- A lawsuit alleges that a 43-year-old man died in 2024 in a Kentucky jail after receiving 27 shocks from the gloves and 13 from a Taser, according to AP.
- Last week, California banned local, state, and federal law enforcement officers from using the gloves in the state under a law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
- The contract requires the manufacturer, Compliant Technologies, to deliver ICE the electric shick gloves within six months.
If you are detained: do not physically resist arrest, ask to speak with a lawyer, and do not sign documents you do not understand. If you witness an operation, you can record from a safe distance without interfering.
This report is based on information published by Radio Santa Fe.
Sources: Radio Santa Fe; AP via CBS News; American Oversight; AP via PBS News. Data consulted on October 7, 2026.