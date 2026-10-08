Having a job does not guarantee residency.

Some categories allow for independent application.

EB-5 requires investment and job creation.

Holding a job in the United States does not guarantee a Green Card. Employment-based residency requires fitting into a migration category and meeting its requirements. For Hispanic workers, the difference is crucial: a job offer can support certain applications, but it does not replace eligibility conditions.

The main routes include EB-1, EB-2, and EB-3 for workers, as well as EB-5 for investors. EB-4 applies to certain special immigrants. The availability of visas and eligibility to complete the process are also important. Meeting professional qualifications does not mean receiving residency immediately. You can read more about residency requirements.

EB-1: Residency for Profiles with Outstanding Achievements

The first preference includes individuals with extraordinary abilities, outstanding professors and researchers, and certain executives or managers of multinational companies. In the case of extraordinary abilities, USCIS evaluates sustained national or international recognition and the evidence supporting the applicant’s achievements.

Holding an important position or having a high salary, by itself, does not guarantee approval: the application must demonstrate that it meets the required criteria.

The EB-1A subcategory allows for self-petitioning without a sponsoring employer; this possibility does not automatically extend to the entire EB-1 category.

EB-2 and NIW: When Can It Be Applied for Without a Sponsor