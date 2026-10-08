Green Card through Employment: Who Qualifies and What Requirements Must Be Met
Posted on 10/08/26 at 15:00
- Having a job does not guarantee residency.
- Some categories allow for independent application.
- EB-5 requires investment and job creation.
Holding a job in the United States does not guarantee a Green Card. Employment-based residency requires fitting into a migration category and meeting its requirements. For Hispanic workers, the difference is crucial: a job offer can support certain applications, but it does not replace eligibility conditions.
The main routes include EB-1, EB-2, and EB-3 for workers, as well as EB-5 for investors. EB-4 applies to certain special immigrants. The availability of visas and eligibility to complete the process are also important. Meeting professional qualifications does not mean receiving residency immediately. You can read more about residency requirements.
EB-1: Residency for Profiles with Outstanding Achievements
The first preference includes individuals with extraordinary abilities, outstanding professors and researchers, and certain executives or managers of multinational companies. In the case of extraordinary abilities, USCIS evaluates sustained national or international recognition and the evidence supporting the applicant’s achievements.
Holding an important position or having a high salary, by itself, does not guarantee approval: the application must demonstrate that it meets the required criteria.
The EB-1A subcategory allows for self-petitioning without a sponsoring employer; this possibility does not automatically extend to the entire EB-1 category.
EB-2 and NIW: When Can It Be Applied for Without a Sponsor
EB-2 includes professionals with advanced degrees or equivalents and individuals with exceptional ability in sciences, arts, or business. It generally requires a job offer and labor certification, except for applicable exceptions. Having higher education does not eliminate these requirements by itself.
The National Interest Waiver (NIW) allows for the waiver of the job offer and, consequently, labor certification. To obtain it, the merit and national importance of the project, the ability to promote it, and the convenience of granting the waiver must be accredited.
EB-3: Options for Professionals and Other Workers
EB-3 includes skilled workers whose positions require at least two years of training or experience, according to the classification conditions. It also covers professionals for jobs that require a US bachelor’s degree or its foreign equivalent, along with the corresponding requirements.
The subcategory of other workers includes positions that require less than two years of preparation; the work must be permanent, not temporary or seasonal.
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These routes usually require business sponsorship and labor certification. Therefore, identifying an employer willing to participate is a central step.
EB-5: Investment and Job Creation to Obtain Residency
EB-5 allows for residency application through investment in a new commercial enterprise, with documentation that proves the lawful origin of the capital.
The general minimum investment is $1,050,000, or $800,000 for specific employment areas or eligible infrastructure projects. Additionally, the requirements for creating at least ten full-time jobs for eligible workers must be met; there are specific preservation rules.
Investing money does not guarantee approval. USCIS also reviews the project conditions and compliance with program obligations.
SOURCE: cronista