Business owners report a shortage of workers.

Fear is changing family routines.

Republicans are facing backlash from Hispanics.

Donald Trump‘s immigration policy is facing an economic test in southern Texas: business owners attribute part of the labor shortage to ICE arrests.

In Hidalgo County, agricultural manager JB Álvarez told EFE that he used to gather between 100 and 150 workers for his crews.

Now, he claims, he can’t get more than 40. Some employees were detained; others avoid leaving home for fear of encountering immigration agents.

His testimony shows how the tightened immigration policy affects those who need personnel to plant and harvest, in a region closely tied to immigrant labor.

Construction in Texas: Businesses Under Pressure

ICE operations, a pillar of US President Donald Trump’s policy, have worsened the shortage of agricultural and construction workers in southern Texas and hurt businesses.

https://t.co/UB7P5PeCeJ — NotiCel (@noticel) October 7, 2026



Benigno Meléndez, owner of a construction company in Weslaco, told EFE that his activity fell by about half due to a lack of workers and more expensive materials.

The businessman acknowledges that he voted for Trump to express his rejection of Joe Biden’s economic management, but now questions that decision.

The sector’s dependence is documented: in 2022, immigrants represented 40% of construction workers in Texas.

Undocumented immigrants made up 23.3% of the total, according to the American Immigration Council. These are state figures prior to current operations, not a measurement of the recent impact.