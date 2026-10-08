ICE Strikes Southern Texas Farms and Construction Sites: A Cost That Worries Republicans
Posted on 10/08/26 at 10:00
- Business owners report a shortage of workers.
- Fear is changing family routines.
- Republicans are facing backlash from Hispanics.
Donald Trump‘s immigration policy is facing an economic test in southern Texas: business owners attribute part of the labor shortage to ICE arrests.
In Hidalgo County, agricultural manager JB Álvarez told EFE that he used to gather between 100 and 150 workers for his crews.
Now, he claims, he can’t get more than 40. Some employees were detained; others avoid leaving home for fear of encountering immigration agents.
His testimony shows how the tightened immigration policy affects those who need personnel to plant and harvest, in a region closely tied to immigrant labor.
Construction in Texas: Businesses Under Pressure
ICE operations, a pillar of US President Donald Trump’s policy, have worsened the shortage of agricultural and construction workers in southern Texas and hurt businesses.
https://t.co/UB7P5PeCeJ
— NotiCel (@noticel) October 7, 2026
Benigno Meléndez, owner of a construction company in Weslaco, told EFE that his activity fell by about half due to a lack of workers and more expensive materials.
The businessman acknowledges that he voted for Trump to express his rejection of Joe Biden’s economic management, but now questions that decision.
The sector’s dependence is documented: in 2022, immigrants represented 40% of construction workers in Texas.
Undocumented immigrants made up 23.3% of the total, according to the American Immigration Council. These are state figures prior to current operations, not a measurement of the recent impact.
Fear of ICE Alters Family Life
The consequences also affect workers like Pablo, a name used by EFE to protect the identity of a Mexican resident in McAllen.
According to his account, he arrived with his wife and two children after receiving threats from organized crime in Reynosa, on the other side of the border.
Now he limits his trips to the route between his home and work. He avoids stores and social gatherings for fear of being detained.
This isolation adds a family dimension to the labor problem: uncertainty accompanies those who continue working and fear not returning home.
Hispanic Vote in Texas: Signs of Republican Erosion
The unrest coincides with signs of Republican weakening among Hispanic voters, a decisive group for legislative contests in the southern part of the state.
A Cook Political Report and TelevisaUnivision poll, conducted between August 26 and September 3, included likely Hispanic voters.
61% expressed an unfavorable opinion of ICE. Additionally, the study identified setbacks in Republican support compared to the 2024 electoral coalition.
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The results reflect attitudes and voting intentions; they do not guarantee a Republican defeat nor allow attributing all the erosion exclusively to deportations.
Republicans Face a Dilemma Before November
Former Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores attributed part of the problem to poor communication and called for bilingual spokespersons with local knowledge.
She also blamed businesses that hire people without work authorization, defending compliance with regulations in the face of private sector complaints.
Javier Palomarez, director of the Hispanic Business Council, believes that immigration policies will make it difficult to regain Republican support in these communities, according to his statement to EFE.
The electoral challenge consists of responding to the clash between immigration control, business needs, and family economy, without taking the Latino vote for granted.