ICE released its account of the raid at a Tallahassee taqueria, Florida, which ended with three Guatemalan workers detained and the closure of the Chile & Chili’s location on Tennessee Street. According to the agency, the operation was not targeted at the taqueria: it began as a traffic stop.

One of the detainees has a final deportation order, and another requested voluntary departure from the country.

The third, a young female worker, is still in a migration process and spoke from the jail where she is being held.

Why it matters: the case shows how a traffic stop can turn into a migrant arrest in Florida, where the Highway Patrol (FHP) works with ICE.

What ICE Says

According to a statement from the agency reported by WCTV, ICE and the Florida Highway Patrol were trying to stop a white van on Friday, September 25, in which a person from Guatemala suspected of being in the country without permission was traveling. The driver entered the taqueria’s parking lot, and all the occupants «started running». A spokesperson said the agency «did not target the taqueria».

ICE identified the detainees as Reginaldo Quej, Erwin Orlando Xoy Acaham, and Catherine Migdalia Rax Sis, and claims that the three entered the country without authorization. The owner, Marco Tenorio, told local media that they were his employees and were completing their migration paperwork.

What Will Happen to Each

Reginaldo Quej : will remain in custody until his deportation. According to ICE, an immigration judge gave him a final deportation order in March.

: will remain in custody until his deportation. According to ICE, an immigration judge gave him a final deportation order in March. Erwin Orlando Xoy Acaham : requested voluntary departure and remains detained while it is processed.

: requested and remains detained while it is processed. Catherine Rax Sis: remains detained as her migration process advances. From the Flagler County jail, she told the Tallahassee Democrat that her situation «is not living, it’s surviving». She sends money to her mother, who has cancer in Guatemala.

One of the men is in a state migrant detention center in Baker County, according to the Human Impact Project.