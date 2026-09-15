Alligator Alcatraz Investigation Finds Troubling Detention Conditions

Months of allegations about conditions at Alligator Alcatraz have now been followed by official findings from a US government investigation.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General inspected the controversial Florida detention center and identified practices that, according to its conclusions, failed to meet standards intended to ensure humane conditions for people in custody.

The report identifies deficiencies in six categories of detention standards and uses photographs and inspection data to document conditions in areas used to hold or isolate immigrants.

Detainees Were Placed in Outdoor Metal Structures

Among the most striking findings were small metal structures located outside the detention facility.

Detainees were placed inside these structures, exposing them to Florida’s high temperatures.

The Office of Inspector General described the practice as unusual and warned about its potential effects on detainees’ health and safety.

The agency called the use of the outdoor structures “unprecedented” and concluded that it posed a “significant risk to the health and well-being of detainees.”

Photographs included in the report provide the first official government documentation showing what these structures looked like.