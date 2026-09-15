Alligator Alcatraz Investigation Finds Troubling Detention Conditions
Posted on09/15/26 at 14:32
Months of allegations about conditions at Alligator Alcatraz have now been followed by official findings from a US government investigation.
The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General inspected the controversial Florida detention center and identified practices that, according to its conclusions, failed to meet standards intended to ensure humane conditions for people in custody.
The report identifies deficiencies in six categories of detention standards and uses photographs and inspection data to document conditions in areas used to hold or isolate immigrants.
Detainees Were Placed in Outdoor Metal Structures
Among the most striking findings were small metal structures located outside the detention facility.
Detainees were placed inside these structures, exposing them to Florida’s high temperatures.
The Office of Inspector General described the practice as unusual and warned about its potential effects on detainees’ health and safety.
The agency called the use of the outdoor structures “unprecedented” and concluded that it posed a “significant risk to the health and well-being of detainees.”
Photographs included in the report provide the first official government documentation showing what these structures looked like.
Inspectors Recorded 79 Placements in Small Enclosures Within 24 Hours
The inspection also identified similar structures inside areas where detainees were being held.
Officials described them as spaces where individuals could “calm down,” but the Office of Inspector General questioned their design and dimensions.
During a single 24-hour inspection period, investigators documented 79 instances in which detainees were placed in these spaces.
Some detainees remained inside for fewer than seven minutes, while others were confined for nearly two hours.
Inspectors described the use of such restrictive areas as “very unconventional” and found that it did not comply with standards for humane treatment.
Allegations About Alligator Alcatraz Began Months Earlier
Conditions in these areas had raised concerns before the government report was published.
Amnesty International collected testimony from former detainees who alleged that the small enclosures were used as punishment.
After visiting the facility, the organization said the spaces had been used for punitive purposes and warned that the reported practices could amount to torture.
The allegations also reached Congress and prompted an investigation supported by several senators.
The inspector general’s report does not characterize the practices as torture, but it directly questions whether they are compatible with appropriate treatment of detainees.
Detainees Had Up to 47 Square Feet Less Than the Standard
The amount of space available to each person was another problem identified during the inspection.
Standards cited in the report establish a benchmark of 75 square feet per detainee in sleeping areas.
Conditions documented at Alligator Alcatraz differed considerably from that standard.
In some areas, each detainee had approximately 28 square feet. In other, less crowded spaces, the available area reached only about 40 square feet per person.
The Office of Inspector General specifically examined the Alpha 3 sector and determined that none of its eight living areas met the cited standard.
In the most extreme cases, each detainee had access to less than half of the required space.
Detainees in Isolation Could Not Call Their Lawyers
The report also describes conditions for people placed in isolation areas.
Detainees were confined inside individual metal structures and had very few options for occupying their time.
They lacked access to television, reading materials, recreational activities, and a law library.
One of the most consequential restrictions identified by investigators was the absence of telephones.
As a result, detainees could not communicate with their attorneys by phone while confined in these spaces.
Alligator Alcatraz Investigation Identifies Problems in Six Areas
After examining the facility and its detention practices, the Office of Inspector General identified noncompliance involving six categories of detention standards.
The conclusions are particularly significant because they come from an oversight office within the Department of Homeland Security itself.
Alligator Alcatraz has faced intense criticism since it began operating and became one of the most controversial symbols of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
The report now provides official documentation of some conditions that immigrant advocacy organizations had denounced for months.
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